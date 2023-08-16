If you’re looking to spend some quality time with your bridal party but aren’t interested in a flashy night out, you’re not alone. Luckily, there are plenty of places around St. Louis to embrace your creative spark while still making the most of your bachelorette party experience – so you can avoid the Sunday morning hangover and try something new, all at the same time.

Try a new recipe at Kitchen Conservatory

Kitchen Conservatory offers more than 900 different cooking classes every year, each taught by talented culinary educators and professional chefs. For bridal showers or bachelorette parties, chefs help you personally tailor the menu to create the three or four-course meal of your dreams, ensuring that your gourmet dinner will be equally fun, delicious and memorable for everyone involved. The premium hands-on cooking classes are three hours long and include a copy of the recipes used during the event, so your group can keep serving up delectable dishes in their own kitchens for years to come.

Kitchen Conservatory, 8021 Clayton Road, St. Louis, 314-862-2665, kitchenconservatory.com

Thread together at City Sewing Room

For the craftier brides-to-be, a class at City Sewing Room is a great opportunity to put your sewing skills to the test or learn something entirely new. Classes run on a weekly basis and offer sessions for beginners and sewing experts alike on topics such as sewing lessons, patterns and fittings, alteration Thursdays, quilting and serger basics. If you’re looking for a quieter bachelorette party, private events are also available for rent with full use of the worktables, machines, ironing station, fabric, notions and more.

City Sewing Room, 6700 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-255-5857, citysewingroom.org

Make a custom scent at The Candle Fusion Studio

If buying a new candle is your idea of self-care, The Candle Fusion Studio at City Foundry is guaranteed to make your bachelorette party therapeutic and fun. During the process, you and your bridesmaids can explore over 100 fragrances and craft your own signature scent, then create unique candles, fragrance sprays, lotions, soaps and other home products with your newly invented smell. Reservations are recommended for groups greater than six people, but walk-ins are accepted at any time.

The Candle Fusion Studio inside City Foundry, 3745 Foundry Way, No. 155, St. Louis, 314-250-2272; second location at 104 S. Main St., St. Charles, 636-795-8066; thecandlefusionstudio.com

Create personalized bath bombs at Buff City Soap

With a mission to create plant-based soaps, Buff City Soap is the perfect choice for a truly relaxing bachelorette party experience. You and your girlfriends can design up to five unique Mini Bath Bombs each or choose matching scents for the whole group to enjoy, promising a night packed with individualized fun and creativity. With an hour and a half for the event, you’ll have plenty of time to select your favorite scents and finalize your creation, then sit back and relax in the bath when you return home with your new go-to bath bombs. As an added bonus, Buff City allows guests to bring their own food and drinks, so you can sip on your favorite wine while you make your dreamy self-care products.

Buff City Soap, 1050 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, 314-626-5531; 1450 Beale St., No. 120, St. Charles, 636-206-4174; buffcitysoap.com