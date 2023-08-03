Falling for an autumnal bridal shower is easy with these seasonal trends forecasted by Eli Schnieders, special events coordinator at St. Louis-based luxury wedding and event planning business Kate + Company, and Josie Littlepage, owner of local wedding and event planning company Cosmopolitan Events.

Love is brewing

Fall has the hearts of all coffee aficionados, Schnieders says: “What better way to celebrate the season than by hiring a professional barista for the bridal shower signature drink, offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options?”

Rooting for the Mrs.

For that sporty bride, throw a tailgate shower before her favorite team kicks off, Schnieders suggests. “The best bridal shower will always be the one that is most authentic to the bride,” she notes. “[With a tailgate party,] there is so much opportunity to score big on design, food and thematic elements.”

Falling for Octoberfest

There’s no escaping the nostalgia of fall and sweater weather, Schnieders says: “Throw the bride her very own October-fest full of ciders, sweaters, campfires and [s’mores].”

Cozy autumn night

Littlepage agrees that this year’s fall bridal celebrations will lean into what people love about the season. “A cozy autumn night is the goal, so design your event around that feeling, [with] warm blankets strewn around … lots of candles, a fire in the fireplace and [a] hot toddy or warm cognac all do the trick,” she says. “Incorporate apples, winter squash, pumpkin and cinnamon to set the tone for the shower … [offering] spiked apple cider [or] an apple cinnamon mocktail, adding a sprig of rosemary on top!”

Savoring sunset

Carry the summer shades of yellow, orange, red and pinkish-red into autumnal bridal shower themes and décor, Littlepage says. “We saw a summer wedding trend of sunset colors with bridesmaid dresses in different shades of pink, red, orange and yellow, while incorporating those colors into the décor and florals as well,” she shares. “For the fall … it would be gorgeous to stay with the ‘sunset theme,’ [showcasing] more muted shades and lots of reddish-orange colors to lean on autumnal shades.” Set off the autumn-esque tablescape with burnt orange glassware to rich-colored candles that will pop on cream linens, she adds.

Enchanted forest

Nature-inspired themes with emerald- or olive green-based color palettes and gold accents also will be big for autumn bridal bashes, Littlepage says. “We are forecasting warm, grounded, natural-yet-vibrant colors for the fall,” she says. “I really love how olive green, gold and white work together, especially with hints of color spread throughout the décor, including shades of pinks and yellows incorporated into flower arrangements.” Littlepage adds that taper candles with gold candlesticks are an elegant, playful finishing touch.

