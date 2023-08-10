St. Louis is home to several bar cycling tour services that are perfect for memory-making adventures, whether celebrating a bride or groom-to-be or just looking for a fun way to fill an afternoon. The premise is simple: You and a group of friends ride together from one bar to the next – almost like a pedal-powered cruise ship through the city – and often enjoy drinks and music along the way.

Sip and sightsee while biking around the city during your bachelor or bachelorette party using any of these cycle saloons.

St. Louis BarCycle

Founded in 2011, St. Louis BarCycle is the first pedal pub to operate in St. Louis. Since then, the local favorite has hosted thousands of groups right in the heart of the historic Soulard neighborhood. The company recommends at least eight passengers per pedal pub to truly make the most of the experience. Rates vary from $325 to $425 depending on the day of the week.

BarCycle is BYOB, meaning bachelor/ette parties must bring their own alcohol, which can include aluminum cans, boxed wine and pre-mixed cocktails. And, with three bikes in operation and each seating up to 14 passengers, there’s plenty of BarCycle fun to go around for everyone.

STL Cycle Saloon

STL Cycle Saloon takes parties on tours through downtown St. Louis or Soulard on its nifty cyclebar. Here, up to 13 people sit around a mobile bartop and pedal together while enjoying party playlists (you can make your own) and drinks (you have to bring your own). All riders must be 18 years old while only passengers 21 years and older are permitted to drink while aboard.

Rides begin at Big Daddy’s Soulard and tour around many of the most notable bars in the area, including Cat’s Meow, Llywelyn’s, iTap, McGurk’s and more. And while not every stop can be made on every outing, passengers can work with Cycle Saloon drivers to visit any destination within the approved route.

STL Cycle Saloon, stlcyclesaloon.com

Trolley Pub St. Louis

Spend two hours with your best friends touring around Soulard while on the Trolley Pub. Book in advance to secure an entire trolley for your bachelor/ette party and then climb aboard when the big day arrives to enjoy great music and drinks – and even better company.

Bars, drinks and good times: For guests visiting from out of town, this tour offers the perfect chance to see St. Louis in all its revelrous glory. Customers are permitted to make two to three stops along the pedal pub crawl route, with 15 to 20 minutes spent at each location.