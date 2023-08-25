Rehearsal dinners are the perfect prelude to wedding day proceedings. They’re typically smaller in nature and often more close-knit, though that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. Thankfully, there’s a wide range of impressive venues throughout the St. Louis metro area where you can host the day before your special day.

Whether hosting an intimate get-together or a raucous celebration, consider these four St. Louis restaurants when planning your rehearsal dinner.

Idol Wolf

Launched in spring 2023, Idol Wolf is a Spanish restaurant that offers tapas-style dining rooted in local and seasonal ingredients. The combination makes for a memorable, shared dining experience for all involved and is a must-try for any wedding party.

The restaurant, located inside 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis, features an extensive wine and cocktail list as well as indoor and outdoor seating for more than 100 guests. A 14-person private dining area is available onsite, as well as a lounge area, bar and billiards room.

Idol Wolf, 1528 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-325-0360, idolwolfstl.com

Vicia

Fresh, vegetable-forward ingredients shine at Vicia, a stunning restaurant that specializes in three-course menu dining experiences and is helmed by a nationally recognized culinary team.

Vicia offers custom-curated private events so that no two are the same. Each features delicious food, handcrafted botanical beverages and excellent wine regardless of whether you book the chef’s grill table (which can seat eight to 14 people), the covered outdoor dining room (25 to 40 guests for a seated dinner or 25 to 60 guests for a cocktail reception) or the entire restaurant (45 to 80 people for a seated dinner or up to 100 for a cocktail reception).

Vicia, 4260 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-553-9239, viciarestaurant.com

The Pennydrop Bar & Kitchen

Raise a glass to the soon-to-be newlyweds by hosting a rehearsal dinner at The Pennydrop Bar & Kitchen. This stylish hotspot is located within The Pennywell Hotel’s beautifully restored lobby that was once a bank in the 19th century, making for elegant, timeless photo ops throughout the event.

Better still, since The Pennydrop is located inside the renowned hotel, booking blocks is a breeze for wedding parties staying in the area.

The Pennydrop Bar & Kitchen, 400 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-554-7098, thepennywellhotel.com

Bistro La Floraison

Located in Clayton, Bistro La Floraison brings a distinguished French experience to any rehearsal dinner event thanks to a cozy atmosphere that transports guests to the streets of Paris. Here, the champagne flows freely while diners delight in dishes like ora king salmon, ricotta gnudi and golden kaluga caviar.

The restaurant’s private dining room can be reserved for smaller gatherings of 12 to 20 guests while the entire space can be booked by getting in touch with the team.

Bistro La Floraison, 7637 Wydown Blvd., St. Louis, 314-725-8880, bistrolafloraison.com

Other rehearsal dinner spaces to consider

For bigger parties, it may make sense to host a rehearsal dinner in a more traditional event venue. Check out any of these spots to put on the best celebration for your group:

Oliva on the Hill : Tuscan-inspired venue with up to 120 guests for buffet cocktail setups.

Tuscan-inspired venue with up to 120 guests for buffet cocktail setups. City Cottage on Chateau : French feel in a 100-plus-year-old space perfect for up to 175 people.

French feel in a 100-plus-year-old space perfect for up to 175 people. The Thaxton : Art deco style that hearkens back to the Roaring ’20s.

Art deco style that hearkens back to the Roaring ’20s. Barnett on Washington: Stunning architecture featuring seated events for up to 200 people.