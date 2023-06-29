Welcome your wedding guests to a creative cocktail hour with these local caterers’ unique treats – all serving double-duty as a striking centerpiece.

Social Graze

Wow your wedding guests with the taste – and look – of Social Graze’s mouth-watering and colorful graze tables.

Doubling as works of art, choose from graze-to-go charcuterie tables, or a one-level spread called the flat lay, or the elevated graze – featuring different tiers of cured meats, artisan cheeses and breads, dried and fresh fruits, honey and jams and more, all accented with complementary greenery and florals.

Kim Potsos, founder and culinary artist at Social Graze of St. Louis, calls cocktail hour the acclimating period for your big event. “You’re going to grab some bites, grab some drinks and you’re going to get into party mode,” she explains. “Our tables are a visual masterpiece that creates flow and provides a sophisticated atmosphere. There is nothing more memorable and satisfying than gathering around the table with the ones you love.”

Mouse in the House

For a handheld treat guests can enjoy while mingling and celebrating your special day, Mouse in the House has you covered.

The metro company’s charcuterie cones are both visually stunning and packed with exquisite flavors, says Mouse in the House owner Heather Stein. “Picture an elegant display of premium cured meats, artisanal cheeses, fresh fruits and delectable accompaniments, all beautifully arranged in a convenient cone,” she notes. “This delightful presentation will leave your guests in awe and set the tone for a remarkable culinary journey.”

And since every wedding is unique, charcuterie cones can be fully customized to match a theme, from rustic to modern to glamorous, as well as preferences, from classic to vegetarian to gluten-free, Stein explains, adding: “From the captivating presentation to the customized flavors, these appetizers will leave a lasting impression on your guests and make your big day truly extraordinary.”

Mouse in the House, 17057 N. Outer 40 Road, Suite 150A, Chesterfield, 314-736-8064, mousehousecharcuterie.com

Butler’s Pantry

Complement cocktails and mocktails with the perfect appetizers from Butler’s Pantry.

Enhance your cocktail hour with an assortment of creative, elevated bites, from passed to buffet-style hors d’oeuvres. The unique menu includes warm and cold dishes as well as meat and vegetarian options, such as smoked shrimp canapés, petite Nantucket lobster rolls and fried artichoke hearts to pork tenderloin brochettes, tequila lime shrimp skewers, Kobe meatballs, gulf crab cakes and toasted cannelloni.

According to Maggie Barton, chief operating officer of Butler’s Pantry, some of their most popular items include the seared tenderloin and guava tamarind, Asian chicken and vegetable spring roll and vegetarian BLT.

Butler’s Pantry, 1414 Park Ave., 314-664-7680, St. Louis, butlerspantry.com