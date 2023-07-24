About a six-hour drive from the St. Louis metro area, Hot Springs, Ark., combines the rural beauty of the Ouachita Mountains with a historic downtown area perfect for nights out on the town. Here is a selection of Hot Springs’ top spots.

For the photoshoot

There is no shortage of scenic locations to shoot your announcement or bridal party. Bathhouse Row, which consists of eight buildings constructed between the late 19th and early 20th centuries, offers a grand-yet-eclectic mix of architectural styles for your backdrop.

Garvan Woodland Gardens, the botanical garden of the University of Arkansas, sits within the Ouachita Mountains against nearly 5 miles of wooded shoreline. From the rugged terrain to the manicured flower beds and striking architecture of onsite buildings, the Gardens offer a little of everything. Learn how to book your photo session here.

For the rehearsal dinner

The city offers a dining destination to suit every taste and style. Steinhaus Keller is your stop for authentic German fare, live music and outdoor seating. JB Chophouse takes a down-to-earth approach to fine dining with hand-cut steaks, fresh lobster and a full-service bar. The Vault lives on the main floor of an 1890s bank building in the historic downtown area – pull out all the stops and reserve the original bank vault, which has been transformed into a private dining space. Splash Wine Bar books private events in its main room, side room, patio and downstairs area to accommodate anywhere between 40 and 100 guests.

For the bachelor/ette party

Torn between brunch and the bar? Best Cafe and Bar serves up traditional breakfast fare and handcrafted cocktails in a super-photographable vintage-inspired dining space. Fat Jacks Bar and Grill brings Cajun-inspired eats to a traditional sports bar setup. Superior Bathhouse Brewery is the only brewery located within a U.S. National Park and the only brewery in the world to brew their beer with thermal spring water ­– guaranteeing an experience you can’t find elsewhere.

For the ceremony

Garvan Woodland Gardens’ Anthony Chapel is the perfect choice for a couple who loves the outdoors, but doesn’t want to gamble on the weather – the chapel is built with glass on all sides and vaulted glass ceilings, allowing an uninterrupted view of the lush botanical garden surrounding it. The Gardens also offer a number of outdoor ceremony sites, including a paved overlook facing Lake Hamilton and a meadow space beside a Koi pond.

For the honeymoon

The city’s eponymous thermal springs are the source for the The Buckstaff Bathhouse and The Quapaw Bathhouse on Bathhouse Row, where thermal spring water is pumped in directly for bathers to enjoy. Book a private bath or a spa session to elevate the experience.

If your idea of quality time with your significant other involves getting some fresh air, look no further than Hot Springs National Park, which offers hiking trails for outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels – or take a scenic drive to fast-track your path to higher ground. While you’re there, plan a picnic for two or drop a fishing line to celebrate your perfect catch.