These wedding experts don’t need a crystal ball to predict color trends next season.

When it comes to prepping for your big day, hammering out the details can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, these St. Louis-based wedding experts have already analyzed upcoming trends this fall – saving you the time and energy of picking color palettes for your fall wedding.

“I’m definitely seeing clients embrace brighter palettes in every season, with deeper, richer shades of vibrant hues for fall and winter,” says Hillary Williams of Hillary J Events. “For example, our design for our client’s wedding on Labor Day weekend includes a color palette of periwinkle, blues and greens – similar to a client’s wedding this past Memorial Day – but we are also incorporating a deep magenta color for richness and a nod to the seasons changing.”

Cece Heslin, owner and lead planner of Celebrate by Cece, also agrees that brides and grooms can expect to see fewer muted tones this year as couples opt for brighter, bolder colors. “I think there’s going to be a lot of bolder colors,” she explains. “Bright blues, pinkish purples, some oranges and a lot of jewel tones.”

In previous years, Heslin explains that couples have opted for colors that match changing leaves, like reds, oranges and purples. This year, however, brighter colors will be added to the mix. “In the last couple of years, we’ve seen a lot of burgundy, emerald greens and darker hues. But I think going into this fall, we’re going to see a brighter boost in those colors.”

Shanice Mac, co-owner of Velvet Room Bridal Hair & Makeup Styling, explains how wedding guests are also amping up their personal style this season. “Even the parents of the brides and grooms are wearing brighter colors,” she explains. “They’re really stepping it up when it comes to color choices and going for brighter pinks and sage greens. We’ve also been seeing a lot of shades of blue: Anything from steel blue to a blue-gray to a deeper blue, like navy.”

Couples are also becoming a little more experimental when it comes to flowers and wedding décor, Williams explains. “We’re loving the incorporation of color in floral collections and other elements of a tablespace,” she says. “Bright colored taper candles, patterned chargers, unexpected pops of color in printed goods, acrylic flatware – you name it! Every piece of the design puzzle offers an opportunity to mix and match patterns, colors and materials in a way that’s tasteful, but also visually interesting and fun.

“I’ve seen a lot of bouquets with a lot of color variety,” Mac adds. “I’ve also seen couples choose to use simpler table pieces instead of super elaborate, detail-packed spaces.”

Less is definitely more this fall. Some couples are even deciding to use fewer flowers, focusing instead on experimenting with lighting, linens and stationery to bring beauty into their big day. Above all, couples shouldn’t be afraid to experiment with brighter colors and think outside of the box.

Celebrate by Cece, 314-442-5562, celebratebycece.com

Hillary J Events, 636-675-0523, hillaryjevents.com

Velvet Room Bridal Hair & Makeup Styling, 4525 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, velvetroomstl.com