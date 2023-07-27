Choosing the perfect dessert for your wedding isn’t always a piece of cake. There are plenty of things to consider – everything from the size and shape of the cake to the flavor and fillings. Thankfully, cake designer and co-owner of La Patisserie Chouquette, Simone Faure, is happy to share some expert advice and insight into current cake trends.

“There are a couple of trends emerging that are super fun with nods to a traditional vintage feel,” says Faure. “The first is the overdone extravagantly piped buttercream cakes of the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. Some couples are getting them in the shapes of hearts while some are going for the traditional, tall, round and scalloped look.”

Another trend Faure is seeing is the abstract, dark moody cakes with hints of cold concrete. “It is certainly a personal favorite of mine and lends itself well to couples who are introducing metals and structural elements to their ceremony,” Faure adds.

But what Faure loves most about trends is that they come and go.

“That’s the wonderful thing about cakes – you have an opportunity to treat them as a blank canvas and really show your personality through them,” she says. “I always say that there’s no such thing as a wedding cake – there’s a cake that you eat at your wedding. The sky is the limit, there are no rules. It can look, feel and taste any way that you desire.”

This is why Faure recommends couples create a vision board specifically for wedding cakes.

“It keeps couples on track with their general idea for the cake aesthetic,” Faure says. “Pinterest is a wonderful tool to use for this. It even has the option to invite a collaborator to view your vision board, giving your cake artist even more insight into your style.”

Faure recommends that couples focus on more than just the current trends when making their selections.

“Regardless of the current trends, it’s best to do what you like,” Faure says. “Who says that your cake has to be traditional? You don’t have to opt for almond cake with raspberry filling just because your mother had it. It’s best to remember that all of the people giving you advice about what you should get regarding your cake have already had their own wedding cake. This is your turn. Live it up, do you.”

La Patisserie Chouquette, 1626 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis, 314-932-7935, simonefaure.com