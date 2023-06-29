The terracotta color trend has, without a doubt, taken the wedding scene by storm over the last several years. However, you may be wondering how to tackle this elegant, earth-toned color palette to perfection – and Allissa Reimer, owner and lead planner of Altar’d Events, is happy to help.

Reimer says she’s seen a more minimal and deliberate approach to the color as of late: “It’s more of an homage [rather than a total] desert landscape like we’ve seen before,” she says. To achieve a minimalist look, she recommends picking and choosing where to use the color, such as in the stationery – creating cohesion across the invitation suites, programs, menus, place cards and more.

“We used to only have those deeper kinds of tones, but they’re now starting to come out with more vibrant or softer versions that we are seeing play in paper choices for our invitation suites,” Reimer says. “We’re finding lots of colors whether it’s on the envelope or RSVP cards or just a little extra touch to bring in some color or tone-on-tone action.”

Reimer says incorporating terracotta into florals is also a fabulous option.

“The tones of the terracotta that [have been popular] are carrying through in florals,” she says. “So there’s a few different roses and other flowers that kind of pull that terracotta or burnt orange tone, sometimes acting as a nice neutral grounding tone in the overall design plan. I’ve seen everything from it just being the pop of color with a more neutral white and creamy bouquet to having that incorporated with more bold and bright tones, such as peaches and yellows to give it a sandy hue.”

Reimer has even had couples incorporate terracotta in its true form.

“We [worked with] a couple who had beautiful plants and floral arrangements in actual terracotta pots down the center of the rehearsal dinner tables,” Reimer says. “It gave a more relaxed and homey kind of feeling.”

What’s important to remember, though, is that your color palette should be reflective of your personality.

“Are you living in the land of neutrals, or do you like to play and express yourself with bright colors or patterns?” Reimer says. “A lot of times that’s how the conversation starts: ‘What inspires you? What are you drawn to?’ Then we try to push it a little bit beyond [and] think of how it could apply to the wedding day.”

Altar’d Events, 11 S. Newstead Ave., St. Louis, 314-261-4211, altardevents.com