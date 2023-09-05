Between cooler weather and the colors of fall foliage, autumn is a wonderful time of year to be wed. Best Bridal has scouted for sensational seasonal favors that family and friends alike are sure to find fabulous. Whether you need a sweet deal or are ready to splurge, here are some fantastic fall favors at every price point.

The sweetest deal

Vintage Blooming, a St. Louis-based Etsy shop, has a s’mores kit that guests are likely to find fun and tasty! Couples can choose from four tags and more than 20 ribbon color options for their customized kits. The kit also includes clear bags, so just add the s’more goodies – graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows of your choice – for a great favor option. At just $15 for a kit of 25, this is a deal not to miss.

The savvy spend

Nothing says fall like a simple cider. And Ella Jane Crafts, a Lee’s Summit-based Etsy shop, offers a cranberry apple cider mix wedding favor that guests can savor. The 4 ounce mason jars are topped with a cute sticker label that doubles as instructions for preparing the drink. Plus, the jars come tied with a cinnamon stick decoration, adding to their charm. At $100 for 20 jars, it’s a savvy spend for a spectacular cider.

The splendid splurge

For a brisk fall evening, guests may want nothing more than to cozy up with a super soft blanket. Springfield-based Etsy shop Sew Much Fun Stuff has a 50-by-60-inch fleece blanket that can be embroidered with your wedding date. Available in black, navy blue, red and gray, these throws are a favor guests will cherish beyond your big day. At $27 a pop, with bulk discounts available, it’s a bit of a splurge, but we doubt you’ll be sorry once you’re wrapped up in this comfort.