If your fantasy love story takes place on a charming ranch with a red barn and horses roaming in the background, then the Wicked Pony Ranch might be your dream wedding venue.

Brenda Rush’s family-owned ranch sits on more than 100 acres of land in Dittmer, Missouri – less than an hour’s drive from the St. Louis metro area – and got its name from a cherished bronze pony statue by Frederic Remington, according to Wicked Pony Ranch’s website.

“The horses on the ranch were once ‘wicked ponies,’ as most of them have been rescued from abuse or neglect,” the website details. “Just as each couple creates their new beginning, we have given our horses a new beginning here at the ranch.”

Wicked Pony Ranch boasts multiple ceremony sites holding up to 300 guests, plus idyllic lodging options furnished with antiques and country décor.

“The ranch is surrounded by beautiful landscapes, a trophy bass river, waterfalls, lush prairies, antiques and horses,” the website describes. “Unlike many wedding venues where you have the space for four to six hours and then go home, Wicked Pony Ranch offers couples the luxury of staying the night and private use of the ranch for a full 12 hours or the whole weekend, depending on the wedding package.”

Opt for the 12-hour ranch rental ranging from $3,500 on a weekday to $6,000 for a Saturday, or splurge $10,900 for the Friday through Sunday weekend retreat.

Both packages include separate getting-ready accommodations for the bridal party, chairs and tables, the couple’s choice of décor from the Borrow Closet, staff-assisted planning meetings and vendor coordination, cleanup services and an overnight stay in the honeymoon cabin. In addition to more time at the ranch, the wedding weekend package includes a stay in the property’s lodge for up to 14 people.

Wicked Pony Ranch also welcomes photographers to capture engagement and bridal photos onsite as part of either wedding package. Photographers interested in booking a session at the ranch apart from a wedding package are encouraged to reach out for scheduling and pricing.

“Our ranch offers so many great picturesque photo opportunities; it would be a shame to keep it all to ourselves,” the website notes. “We make our property available for your pictures, regardless of the occasion.”

And if your love story doesn’t involve an elaborate wedding, consider the elopement package priced at $1,200. Celebrate with up to 20 guests during a two-hour time slot, available Monday through Thursday.

Wicked Pony Ranch, 10058 Pillen Road, Dittmer, Missouri, 636-223-4864, wickedponyranch.com

