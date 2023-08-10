With modern-meets-nostalgic style, First Twin Films’ documentary-like wedding videos aim to capture each couple’s unique love story.

For each unforgettable film, the woman behind the camera, Kristin Mueth, focuses on the pair’s connection with each other and their guests – all in an effort to depict their authentic wedding day.

“I was always the one who wanted to get the shot, hold the camera and do all the editing,” Mueth says, recalling how she and her high school friends would use flip cameras “to make stupid videos and post them on YouTube.”

By the time she was a senior, the budding videographer discovered “you could actually go to school for that” and went on to study film production at Webster University in St. Louis.

After almost a decade in the wedding and commercial film industry, Mueth decided to strike out on her own in January 2022. Launching a one-woman film company focused on weddings, Mueth called it First Twin Films – “a fun nod to my sister,” she says.

Mueth is indeed, the first twin sister, while her younger twin sister, Danielle DeFries, operates her own stationery design business, dubbed Second Twin Stationery, in New Jersey. “I can’t take the credit for the name of my business – my sister started her company the year before I started mine,” Mueth says.

The wedding industry is in the sisters’ blood: “My mom had been filming weddings, so I grew up in the wedding world. When I was 5 or 6, she even turned one of our bathrooms into a dark room to develop photos.”

With First Twin Films, which offers local St. Louis area and destination wedding filming, Mueth’s style is decidedly different, as she uses both digital and Super 8mm film, mixing modern with nostalgia. “I’m a little bit different than most people in St. Louis,” she notes. “I’m more of a documentary filmmaker.”

With a candid, story-driven approach, Mueth explains that she aims to capture “truly authentic moments – those interactions that people have with their family and friends, reflective of the couples and who they are to their core.”

While, she says, “a lot of people would think it’s intimidating, I love getting to film one of most important days in people’s lives. It’s one of the only times when both sides of the family are in the same room … surrounded by so much joy.”

The filmmaker loves capturing couples in love. “To get to be picked by a couple to film their day is so special,” she shares. “I’m a romantic at heart, so I love seeing people so in love and happy together.”

Shooting 15 to 20 weddings per year, Mueth recalls “fireworks … a groom rolling up on a horse in Puerto Rico and a bride having ballerinas lead her in.” But her favorite filming experiences have been capturing those “sweet, emotional moments with my couples.”

Every couple has a unique style, Mueth notes: “I focus on those interactions and the storytelling of the day – I’m not trying to pose anybody … I want to show them a true, authentic version of what their wedding is … and reflect the love they have with their friends and family.”

First Twin Films, firsttwinfilms.com