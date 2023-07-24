PeaceTree Farms in Eolia, Mo., is a place rich with character. Family-owned since the 1970s, the property served primarily as a pumpkin patch and Christmas tree farm until current co-owners Katie Niedner-Besaw and Steve Besaw opened the farm up to weddings and private events in 2019. Last month, Niedner-Besaw and Besaw themselves married in a lakeside Midsummer Night’s Dream-themed wedding at dusk.

The sprawling property guarantees that no two ceremonies – or photoshoots, or bachelor/ette retreats – will look the same. While the Garden Barn, an extra-large covered pavilion with a climate-controlled interior, serves as the main event space, the options for choosing a ceremony site are truly infinite.

“We can put an arbor anywhere that might seem special to someone – you have the 153 acres to choose from,” Niedner-Besaw says. “There's a lot of opportunity for diversity in events, whether somebody wants a lakeside ceremony, or if they want to be in the woods, or if they want to be up on top of the hill. You can even get married on our island in the middle of the lake.”

PeaceTree offers a full suite of services in-house, including catering, bar service, the cake, décor and floral – even ministry service is available from Niedner-Besaw, who is an ordained minister. The couple can, however, bring in any and all services from elsewhere if they wish.

“We offer packages, but they are fully modifiable and customizable,” Niedner-Besaw says. “I don’t want to be a venue where you have to fit into our cookie-cutter package. I want people to have a unique experience of their own making.”

Featured customizations are straight out of a fairytale. Options include doves, butterflies and other live features at the ceremony site; hot air balloon opportunities; a bridal wagon, horses and a horse-drawn carriage; fireworks, sparklers and other light features and more. Accommodations can be made for wheelchair users as well.

Beyond the ceremony itself, PeaceTree is a great destination for outdoorsy folks planning a bachelor/ette party, honeymoon or photoshoot. Campsites are available to book on Hipcamp, and two “glamping” rooms and a cottage are available to rent. Day passes offer the chance to enjoy fishing, swimming, kayaking/canoeing, hiking and more, and the event pavilion can serve as a site for bachelor/ette party activities. Photography sessions onsite are free.

Autumn is PeaceTree’s busiest season, but some fall 2023 dates are still available at the time of writing. Reach out by phone at 573-470-6777 or by email at peacetreefarmsllc@gmail.com for a consultation.

PeaceTree Farms, 100 PeaceTree Lane, Eolia, 573-470-6777, peacetreefarms.com