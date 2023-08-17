Built in 1922, Pleasant Hill Chapel in Defiance, Missouri has a rich history. Thanks to Jim and Jennifer Cain, this ravishingly restored church has a similarly storied future as a whimsical wedding venue – and it all began because of a Sunday drive.

“We’d driven past the chapel countless times over the years, and I’ve always been in love with it,” says owner Jennifer Cain. “It was a Sunday, we were out driving, and my husband said, ‘Let’s go see that little chapel.’ So we drove up the road, and there was a for sale sign in the yard.”

Cain said she immediately called to request a showing. When she walked through the front doors, it was love at first sight.

“I walked in and thought, ‘I have to have it; this is absolutely gorgeous,” she says. “So I called [the real estate agent] back, we made an offer and agreed on a price. It was finalized on our 25th wedding anniversary – it was like it was meant it be. It was the neatest feeling.”

However, it wasn’t until months down the road that the Cains decided to make the property into a wedding venue.

“I got a phone call from a lady and she said, ‘My daughter is getting married in November, and she would love to get married in your chapel. Her grandparents sang there 50 years ago in the choir,’” Cain says. “It was still really run-down; we hadn't done anything with it yet because we were trying to find out what direction to go in, so when she called about the wedding, we were like, ‘I guess we’re going to make this a wedding chapel.’ That’s how the whole thing started – we really kicked it into high gear and had the first wedding there in November.”

Today, Pleasant Hill Chapel sits on three astounding acres and features gorgeous sky-high ceilings, stained glass windows and a charm like no other.

“It’s just magical when you walk in,” Cain says.

Beyond the ceremony site, Pleasant Hill Chapel also has a breathtaking bridal suite, groom suite, kitchen and gathering space in the basement. Meanwhile, the upper level can accommodate intimate receptions.

“It’s just a special space,” Cain says. “I feel like we’ve brought the love back to it and want to share the love with others.”

Pleasant Hill Chapel, 415 Lee St., Defiance, 314-599-1433, pleasanthillchapel.com