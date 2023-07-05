Outdoor weddings can be astounding with a beautiful blue sky, plentiful pops of color and natural lighting. However, when it comes to scorching St. Louis summers, that’s another story – meaning you might need to incorporate some cooling measures so your guests don’t overheat. Regardless of your budget, here are some elements that’ll help your nearest and dearest beat the heat during your ceremony.

The sweetest deal

Cape Girardeau-based Etsy shop Creative Maison creates a wedding program fan template that is a great option on so many levels. Not only is this digital download gorgeous, but it also has a dual purpose – a pretty program for guests to peruse prior to the ceremony and a cooling component for guests all in one. Plus, at just $8 for the download (which is editable, of course), it’s a darn good deal.

The savvy spend

When guests need something a little more powerful to keep cool, better airflow might do the trick. Grand Events Tent & Event Rental has multiple fan options available – from clamp-on tent fans to industrial floor fans to more discrete evaporative coolers. Prices vary from $71.50 up to $220 for a day depending on which option you choose. However, whichever route you select, your guests are sure to think this option is fan-tastic.

Grand Events Tent & Event Rental, grandeventsstl.com

The splendid splurge

Treat guests to a dessert that will not only appease their sweet tooth but will also cool them down with impeccable ice cream from Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery. Whether you’re hoping for a full-service ice cream bar, an idyllic ice cream truck (delightfully dubbed Clem) or even an ice cream bike (yes, you read that right), including Clementine’s handcrafted concoctions will make for an epic experience.

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery, clementinescreamery.com