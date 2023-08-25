When it comes to fall, caramel apples are a sweet, seasonal staple. And thanks to Missouri-based Happy Apples, couples can now incorporate caramel apples into their big day – something that’s sure to be the apple of your guests’ eye.

“Happy Apples caramel apple bar offers a uniquely memorable dessert experience,” notes the Happy Apples website. “Simple to set up and take down, you’ll love how easy it is to wow your guests with delicious dip and sprinkle fun.”

The caramel apple bar not only includes ready-to-eat caramel, fabulously fresh apples and wooden sticks, but also charming chafing dishes, creamy milk chocolate, and tasteful containers and serve-ware. Plus, six tasty toppings of your choice – think everything from peanuts (the traditional topping for the brand’s famous apples) to rainbow sprinkles, Oreos, pecans and more – to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

For couples looking for a simpler experience, Happy Apples also has a specialty custom apple option available. “Offer your guests a no-fuss, nostalgic and tasty treat that is both a party favor and a dessert in one,” relays the brand’s website.

Couples can choose from six flavors: apple pie, which is covered in crumbled graham crackers and mini white chocolate chips; triple chocolate, which has white, milk and dark chocolate chips and peanuts; cinnamon classic peanut; classic chopped peanuts; plain caramel; and even a spooky fall sprinkle option.

“Custom and event Happy Apples are sold by the box in quantities of 24 or 48,” notes the website. “Mix and match quantities and toppings of your choice!”

Should you select custom apple creations, couples can choose from either the standard Happy Apple packaging or have a custom label created. The site notes that, once descriptive details are received, a designer will provide two to three options for couples to choose from that uses any theme and event details, a color scheme or photos to create "a unique, original label, adding something truly special to your big day.”

Happy Apples, 527 Commercial Dr., Union, Missouri, 800-527-7532, happyapples.com