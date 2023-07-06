Westwind Hills defies easy categorization. It lives nestled in the rolling countryside of Pacific, Mo., but it isn’t a barn venue. It features vaulted ceilings and grand, arched windows, but it isn’t a chapel.

“We call it a Southern-style estate,” co-owner Lauren Muckler says. “We got a lot of our inspiration from Charleston. My husband and I love South Carolina, so we visited a lot of cool places there, took that inspiration and brought it back here. Our brides don’t want the rustic feel; they’re looking for something classic outside of downtown St. Louis that’s not going to look dated in their photos.”

The all-season, transitional, 11,000 square-foot space lives amid 31 acres of rolling hills, just a 12-minute drive from Wildwood Town Center. Lauren, proprietor at Lauren Muckler Photography, and her husband, Rob, a corporate and private event planner, offer over a decade of combined experience in the wedding and event industry. Although the venue has spent only one year in operation, Lauren and Rob spent a total of seven years in construction and planning. Today, they offer their industry experience to help clients create their perfect ceremony.

Westwind offers three indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception spaces, each with its own unique charm. The Chandelier Room features 24-foot wood-adorned ceilings, an 18-foot arched window and a grand statement chandelier. It seats 300 guests ceremony style and offers a separate exit toward the reception space.

“That’s our statement room,” Lauren Muckler says. “People come here envisioning the ceremony being outside, but then they see the indoor space and think, ‘Why would I do it outside? This is so pretty, and I don’t have to risk anything.’ You get the best of both worlds because your hair isn’t blowing everywhere during your ceremony, but then your guests get to go outside for a cocktail hour before the reception.”

“The arched windows make it feel more like a chapel – it gives a grand ‘wow’ moment when people walk in, and there’s a defined space for the couple to stand against a really cool backdrop,” Muckler says. For couples who don’t want to get married in a church but whose parents prefer a chapel, this can provide a great middle ground, she adds.

The veranda and patio space is the location for outdoor cocktail hours during seasonal months, but also serves as a ceremony lawn. The covered veranda serves mostly as the location for cocktail hours, but weddings of 75 or fewer guests can use it as an outdoor ceremony space – and the cover assuages worries about rain. The patio seats up to 300 and is paved, so guests don’t have to walk on the grass.

The Charleston Room is the reception space, featuring arched white oak windows and a custom built bar with a waterfall quartz top and custom brass shelving. It seats 200 guests when used alone, and can be combined with the Chandelier Room to seat 300. A sliding barn door connects the spaces, and the ceremony space can transition into a dance floor.

Fine tuning the details of the big day is where Lauren and Rob’s expertise gets a chance to shine.

“We have a big role in planning throughout the whole process,” Muckler says. “We go over their timelines with them, even considering things as simple as when the sunset is. That’s where my photography background comes into play.”

Muckler adds: “We never step on the wedding planner’s toes. That being said, we have a lot of brides and grooms who don’t necessarily have it in the budget to hire a wedding designer, and I’m always giving my input on décor to fill the space and colors that will work well. I love interior design, so I’m always an open book with my clients.”

Westwind manages the bar in-house and offers clients the choice of five catering partners. At the time of writing, the venue still has availability for 2024 dates, but available Saturdays are becoming limited. Westwind releases available dates two years in advance and is currently booking through mid-2025.

Westwind Hills, 1641 Highway OO, Pacific, westwindhills.com

Inside look at Westwind Hills