“Is this Mama in this group, by chance? Or does someone know her?”

Lauren LaPoint Lueck, of Olathe, Kansas, felt awkward even posting the question along with a photo of a random woman in a Facebook group with tens of thousands of strangers. She was looking for a woman who had attended Taylor Swift’s concert on July 8 in Kansas City, with a young girl who appeared to be her daughter.

“It’d be section 201, row 1,” she wrote in a group created for those who attended the sold-out KC shows. Swift’s 131-date “Eras” world tour has packed stadiums across the U.S., created an estimated $5 billion economic impact on host cities and brought together devoted fans in a strong sense of community.

It was that feeling of connection that prompted Lueck to snap several photographs of a tender moment between a mother and daughter that caught her eye. The woman, wearing a flowered head wrap and striped shirt dress, was standing with her arms wrapped around a young girl, whose arm is stacked high with friendship bracelets. Even from the side view, they look entranced by the pop star’s performance.

Lueck had planned to walk over once the concert ended and share the candid shot, but in the chaos of 70,000 people leaving the stadium, she lost track of them.

“Anytime you take a photo of someone you don’t know, it’s kind of a little weird,” she said. But as a mom herself, who was also at the show with her young daughter, she knew she would have appreciated having the moment caught and preserved.

“As a mom, we usually don’t have pictures like that because we’re the ones taking the pictures,” she said.

She had no idea how special that picture might be.

‘There’s a woman trying to get a hold of you.’

Within hours, Jen Farmer, 48, of Glendale, got a text from a friend alerting her that a woman on Facebook was trying to find her. Farmer has a large following on the social media site. She worked at radio station Y98 for 20 years, most of that time as a host on the morning show. She left the station last year to take care of her health.

Farmer was 41 when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in May 2016. Her son, Finn, was 6 years old and her daughter, Nora, was 3. The cancer was so aggressive that it showed up on her skin and lymph nodes during treatment.

She told her children that she would be taking medicine that would make her hair fall out.

“What if that medicine doesn’t work?” Finn asked.

“We will try another one. We are going to hope this works, and we won’t worry about it until it stops working,” she said.

She had chemo for six months, and there was no evidence of disease after that. She was having dinner with friends at the patio of Nachomamas’s when she got the call that her scans were clear.

They all cheered and cried and drank margaritas to celebrate.

She only Googled life expectancy with her stage of cancer once when she was first diagnosed. Back then, there was a small percentage in the long-term survival rate.

“I looked at that number and thought someone has to be in that percentage. Why not me?”

Her doctor had told her that patients with positive attitudes tended to have better outcomes. Farmer’s mantra became: Think about what could go right.

“I was going to do everything in my power to be around for as long as possible for these kids,” she thought. She listened to her doctors, stayed away from any more Googling, changed her diet and was determined to get better.

Two years later, a spot showed up in her lungs. The cancer was back.

She’s been on different medicines and treatments for cancer since 2018. When one drug stops working, they move to a new one.

Her doctors told her to think of her cancer as a chronic disease that would flare up from time to time.

In May 2022, the medicine she was taking stopped working, so she started chemo again. In January, she found out the cancer had spread to her brain.

Think of what can go right.

She started enhertu, a targeted anti-cancer drug. Her brain tumors began shrinking. Some disappeared altogether.

Nora is older now and understands her mom’s illness better. She’s told her mom she’s worried she’s going to lose her.

“I tell her that I’m doing everything I can to be here as long as possible, and we need to focus on right now and how we are here together.”

A note from Taylor

Farmer has been a Swiftie since early in the pop star’s career. She took Finn to her concert during her Red tour when he was a toddler.

Swift sent her son a card with a guitar on it since he had been wearing a tiny shirt with a guitar. She wrote that she hoped he enjoyed his first show.

“She’s always been so incredible with people,” Farmer said. “It doesn’t surprise me that she’s sold out this arena tour and it was as bonkers as it was with people trying to get tickets.”

She was able to buy four tickets, so she and Nora could go with her sister-in-law and niece. The girls are huge fans, of course. Nora has seen Swift in concert three times with her mom.

This night in July was magical — full of positive energy — and a stadium packed with people singing along with every lyric.

Farmer was a little worried about how she would feel on her feet for a three-and-a-half-hour show. The medicine leaves her easily fatigued.

But because she was lucky to get tickets in the first row in their section, she was able to sit down and rest during the slower songs.

“Someone is looking out for me,” she thought.

She remembers hugging her daughter while they stood and took in the scene.

“I almost asked my sister-in-law to take a picture,” she said. Then, she stopped herself. “No, just be in the moment,” she thought. “Just keep this snapshot in your memory.”

That’s exactly when Lueck clicked her camera.

Swifties connect

Within 24 hours of posting the photo on Facebook, Farmer reached out to Lueck to thank her for capturing the moment.

Several people had recognized her and tagged her in the comments. Lueck, who grew up in St. Louis before she moved to Kansas, was thrilled that the picture made it back to Farmer.

Farmer thinks back to how terrified she was when she was first diagnosed seven years ago.

“I want to go back and tell myself, ‘It’s 2023, and you’re still here. You need to stop worrying and enjoy this time with your family and your friends.’”

On Monday, she got results from the latest scans. The cancer is progressing again. Time to switch drugs again.

Think about what could go right.

A photo she seemed to wish into existence found its way to her through a stranger. Lueck had written her own wish on that post: “Hope this finds the right people, and you had a beautiful night.”

It did, and it was beautiful.