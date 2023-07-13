Seven-year-old Kayin hovered in the doorway, too scared to retrieve a tasty head of lettuce for himself.

This was the young gorilla’s chance to feel the sun on his face for the first time in his life. But he hung back and looked out at the ample enclosure. Lush grass sprouted from the ground. Trees covered in green leaves. A waterfall poured over rocks into a bubbling stream.

He wasn’t ready yet. The outdoors was still too unfamiliar, too new.

Kayin, a western lowland gorilla, arrived at the St. Louis Zoo at the end of May from the Buffalo Zoo in New York. He was born in captivity and lived in an indoor enclosure with his parents, siblings and aunts. The Buffalo Zoo moved him to St. Louis based on a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums as part of a conservation program.

Here he met Zachary, another gorilla transplant to St. Louis, and also 7 years old. Zach came in February from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. Zach was more comfortable with his new surroundings by now and wandered outside the doorway. He picked up handfuls of romaine and iceberg lettuce left by the zookeepers to entice them to forage and explore. Zach brought some of the food back to Kayin.

“That was very encouraging,” said primate keeper Shannon Santangelo. The staff has been working hard to build a bond between the two young apes. They’re starting to see them engaging in more behaviors together like wrestling and lying next to each other. Eventually, they want the two younger ones to be integrated with the two older silverbacks, Joe and Bakari, to form a bachelor group. Part of Kayin’s learning curve is watching the older gorillas lounge and wander outside. They haven’t been introduced yet. Right now, the focus is getting him acclimated to everything new.

Gorillas are the largest living primates and share approximately 98 percent of their DNA with humans — our closest living relatives after chimps and bonobos. There are two species, the eastern and western gorilla, both of whom are critically endangered. It’s estimated there may be around 300,000 western gorillas living in the wild in central Africa. They are extremely vulnerable to disease, with thousands dying in an Ebola outbreak, and often killed by poachers.

David Morgan is a conservation fellow with the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and a research associate in the department of anthropology at Washington University who studies western lowland gorillas. At a young age, gorillas can adapt and be flexible to a new environment, he said. They live in larger communities and social relationships are important to them. In the wild, a male gorilla would be older than Kayin before striking out on his own to find a bachelor group, Morgan said. While they can be protective of their groups, they are not an aggressive species.

“Gorillas are not looking to get into a fight at the drop of a hat,” he said. They will display bluffing behavior that can look aggressive to humans. But Morgan has observed males playing with kids who are jumping on their bellies and tickling one another’s feet. They are able to use tools and are more social than previously known.

Zoos, including the one in St. Louis, have stepped forward to help fund research and conservation efforts with the gorillas, he said.

The most famous of the species was Koko, who was born in 1971 and lived in the San Francisco Zoo and became an international celebrity. Koko was taught sign language and was able to communicate with her researchers. The female western lowland gorilla learned more than 1,000 signs and famously expressed her grief when her beloved kitten died. She lived to be 46 years old and changed the way many people thought about gorillas — their ability to communicate and empathize.

Helen Boostrom, zoological manager of primates at the St. Louis Zoo, says helping Kayin get comfortable in his new living areas and with his companions is their top priority. Zoo visitors will be able to see Kayin outdoors when he is more accustomed to it, she said.

On a recent Saturday, visitors were able to view Kayin and Zach through the glass indoor habitat. Few people paid any attention to the posted sign instructing visitors to show respect to the animals by keeping their voices low, not staring directly at them and angling their bodies away from the gorillas.

Kayin sat with his back against the glass, watching Zach as he moved around the structures in the enclosure. A woman visitor started tapping on the glass, trying to get his attention.

Kayin turned around and pounded his fist on the glass wall. A young child in the crowd shrieked and started to cry. Adults laughed and pointed their cell phone cameras at Kayin, shooting videos to capture whatever he might do next. He climbed to the top of a hanging rope and jumped toward the glass wall.

“What’s he doing?” a man asked. “This one is pissed,” a woman said.

Another baby started to cry, while a man knocked on the glass.

(Santangelo said there are signs posted around the zoo directing guests to call 314-646-KIND to report any concerns or problems with the animals.) Kayin has expressive eyes and a confident personality. He finally got Zach to wrestle with him — to the delight of the large crowd gathered to watch them.

Santangelo said Kayin gets excited when they are doing training and enrichment sessions together.

“He makes adorable grumbles when he’s excited for his food,” she said. He enjoys interacting with some of the items they bring out and keeps an eye on the keepers.

On July 6, Kayin ventured the farthest outside he’s been since he arrived. He took a few steps out of the doorway and looked up at the sky and birds. He listened to the zoo train pass by.

He seemed a little nervous but curious.

Previously, he had stayed under the covered area, right outside the doorway.

But now he is ready to leave the security of this spot with the canopy overhead. Over the next few days, he walked on the dirt and felt the blades of grass underneath his feet.

The sun shone on his round face.

For the first time ever.