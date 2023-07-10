Notable musicals and plays that are adapted for the screen have a way of making it back to the stage. In the coming months, local theater companies will be presenting quite a few of them. The following list highlights some St. Louis productions to watch out for.

"Clue" • Inspired by the board game and based on the 1985 screen version, this musical revolves around a mystery as to which of a group of colorful characters committed murder. (July 21-Aug. 20 at Stages St. Louis; stagesstlouis.org)

"Godspell" • Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz's musical about a charismatic spiritual figure and his followers may not be as famous as "Jesus Christ Superstar," but the songs are terrific. The show inspired a 1973 film. (Aug. 3-26 at Stray Dog Theater; straydogtheatre.org)

“Rent” • Few musicals have enjoyed as much popularity as this tale of New York bohemians and their struggle to cope with gentrification and a health crisis. Loosely based on the Puccini opera “La Boheme.” A film version was released in 2005. (Aug. 4-10 at the Muny; muny.org)

"Into the Woods" • Stephen Sondheim's musical about what happens to fairy tale characters after their presumably happy endings. The 2014 film starred Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and James Corden. (Nov. 30-Dec. 17 at New Jewish Theatre; newjewishtheatre.org)

"August: Osage County" • Tracy Letts won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for his drama about a dysfunctional Oklahoma family. The play inspired a 2013 film starring Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Benedict Cumberbatch. (March 19-April 7 at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis; repstl.org)

"The Whale" • Samuel D. Hunter's drama about a morbidly obese recluse who is coming to terms with his life. Brandon Fraser won an Academy Award for his performance in the 2022 film adaptation. (April 5-21 at St. Louis Actors' Studio; stlas.org)