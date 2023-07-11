What should have been a celebration of a $1 million art project this weekend won't include its creator.

Architect David Adjaye, who lives in Great Britain, was to attend the official unveiling of a sculpture, “Asaase III,” at the Griot Museum of Black History.

The piece was commissioned by art platform Counterpublic.

It will continue its celebration of this year's 6-mile art program — just without Adjaye, who is the target of serious charges by three women. The Financial Times reported on July 3 after a long investigation:

"Three women formerly employed by Adjaye, 56, have accused him and his firm of different forms of exploitation — from alleged sexual assault and sexual harassment by him to a toxic work culture — that have gone unchecked for years.

"The three women say their dealings with Adjaye have disrupted their careers, left them in precarious financial circumstances and caused them serious mental distress." The accusations applied to Adjaye's offices in Ghana and in London. His association with some large projects, including a Holocaust museum in London, is now uncertain.

Adjaye may be best known in America for his work creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. He was born in Tanzania of Ghanaian parents and he moved to Britain as a school boy.

After the accusations, Counterpublic released a statement about plans for this weekend:

"Counterpublic stands against all forms of abuse, and supports survivors, especially Black women who are survivors. We became aware of the allegations against David Adjaye through public reporting, and take these claims seriously. In view of these allegations, the planned opening of Asaase III has shifted to become a block party in support of The Griot Museum of Black History to lift up their continued work.

"We will assess the best next steps in the days to come in dialogue with our community and commit to operating from a place of transparency and integrity across all of our efforts as we move forward. Our priority throughout this exhibition has always been to seed civic and cultural investment in The Griot Museum of Black History, and its surrounding community of St. Louis Place."

Adjaye has said in a statement: “I absolutely reject any claims of sexual misconduct, abuse or criminal wrongdoing. These allegations are untrue, distressing for me and my family and run counter to everything I stand for. .”

At the Griot Museum, 2505 St. Louis Avenue, a celebration of the sculpture and then a block party will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The party will include music, food, entertainment and workshops.

For more information on Counterpublic's weekend activities, go to counterpublic.org/programs-2023.