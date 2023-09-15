ONGOING

‘The Game’s Afoot’

When 8 p.m. Sept. 15, 6 p.m. Sept. 16 • Where Olive Street near 22nd Street • How much Free • More info stlshakes.org

“The Game’s Afoot,” written by Post-Dispatch sports columnist Benjamin Hochman for the 10th anniversary of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s “Shakespeare in the Streets” series, celebrates the uniting force of soccer in St. Louis and around the world. The play is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Henriad” that incorporates stories from St. Louisans. Adam Flores directs. The stage will be set up on 22nd Street between Olive and Locust, just northwest of CityPark. A St. Louis City SC watch party follows the Sept. 16 performance. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

FRIDAY

Diana Ross

When 8 p.m. Sept. 15 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $76-$251 • More info metrotix.com

The one and only Diana Ross returns to the Fox Theatre for her “Music Legacy Tour.” And what a legacy it is, from her time in the Supremes to her sprawling solo career. Ross’ many classics include “I’m Coming Out,” “Love Hangover,” “The Boss,” “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand),” “Someday We’ll Be Together” and “Missing You.” In 2022, she released her 25th album, the Grammy-nominated “Thank You.” By Kevin C. Johnson

Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, Dee Jay Silver

When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $41-$179 • More info livenation.com

Country singer Jason Aldean, on his “Highway Desperado Tour,” has spent a good chunk of this summer in the news. You may have heard about the divisive song “Try That in a Small Town,” his biggest hit in years. It’s slated for an upcoming album. By Kevin C. Johnson

Nicole Byer

When 8 p.m. Sept. 15 • Where River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $35-$65 • More info ticketmaster.com

Fans of the hilarious “Grand Crew” were bummed when the NBC series was canceled after just two seasons. But one of its biggest stars, Nicole Byer, is headed to town for a show at River City Casino. Byer is also known as the host of “Nailed It!” on Netflix, and her first Netflix comedy special, “Nicole Byer: BBW,” was released in 2021. By Kevin C. Johnson

Mali Music, Nicki Miller, Shanelle Scott, Thomas Paden

When 6 p.m. Sept. 15 • Where Hot Java Bar, 4193 Manchester Avenue • How much $25-$85 • More info eventbrite.com

Gospel/R&B singer Mali Music, who quietly visited St. Louis in the summer to jam at Local Legends in East St. Louis, just dropped his new album, “God Be Praised.” It includes tunes such as “Can’t Wash Off the Blood,” “My Worship” and “True Love.” By Kevin C. Johnson

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race

When Balloon Glow at 5 p.m. Sept. 15; race festivities at 1 p.m. Sept. 16, with launch at 4:45 p.m. • Where Emerson Central Fields, Forest Park • How much Free • More info greatforestparkballoonrace.com

One of St. Louis’ most magical events features colorful hot air balloons floating serenely across the sky. The fact that they are being piloted with precision to drop a beanbag on a target hardly matters to observers. The event begins Sept. 15 with the aptly named Balloon Glow, in which balloonists ignite their burners to make the balloons glow from within. Before the race begins Sept. 16, the area near the launch will be full of music, food and games. By Daniel Neman

Italian Fest

When 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 15-16 • Where Uptown Collinsville • How much Free • More info italianfest.net

“Traditions run deep” is the Italian Fest motto, and it’s not wrong; this is the 40th anniversary of the largest Italian festival in the bi-state region. We’re talking more than 30 food vendors, live music, a grape-stomping contest, a bocce ball tournament, a 5K run, fun for the kids, a Little Miss and Mr. pageant, and a parade. By Daniel Neman

Mosaics Fine Art Festival

When 4-9 p.m. Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 17 • Where Historic North Main Street, St. Charles • How much Free • More info stcharlesmosaics.org

More than 100 artists from as far away as Florida and Colorado (but mostly from Missouri) will convene on the quaint streets of Historic St. Charles to sell their works in all types of media. Three stages will be set up to provide music in just as wide a variety of genres, with wine booths to keep the proceedings moving smoothly and a children’s village for the little ones. By Daniel Neman

Arnold Days

When 5-11 p.m. Sept. 15, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 16, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 17 • Where Arnold City Park, Arnold • How much Free • More info greatriverroad.com

Arnold Days is an old-fashioned carnival, albeit one with a laser show. Expect carnival rides (tickets are required), craft booths, balloon painting, a farmers market, a car show, a comic magician, a cupcake-eating contest for children, a lawn-game tournament, plus bands and fireworks Sept. 15-16. By Daniel Neman

‘Wrens’

When Sept. 15-24; performance times vary • Where Kranzberg Black Box theater, 501 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$20 • More info metrotix.com

Seven young English, Welsh, Irish and Scottish women live together on a British naval base during World War II while serving in the Women’s Royal Navy Service. “Wrens,” by Anne V. McGravie, explores the conflicts that arise after one of them is raped and becomes pregnant. The Prism Theatre Company production is directed by Trish Brown. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

Great Godfrey Maze

When Sept. 15-Oct. 28; 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays • Where Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey • How much $5-$7, free for ages 5 and under; $2 for other attractions • More info godfreyil.org

One of the St. Louis area’s biggest corn mazes — and some years, hemp mazes — brings old-time family fun to a park in Godfrey. Along with getting lost in the maze (flashlights are required for nighttime visits), there will be a mini maze for kids, a vortex tunnel to make you feel like you’re falling when you aren’t, a bouncy pillow for children and adults, a corn crib (throwing corn is not permitted), hay wagon rides and a cow train for kids. By Daniel Neman

SATURDAY

Route 66 car shows

When 11 a.m. Sept. 16 in Glen Carbon (cruise begins at 2 p.m.); noon-4 p.m. Sept. 16 in Maplewood • Where Ray M. Schon Park, Glen Carbon; Schnucks parking lot, 7355 Manchester Avenue, Maplewood • How much Free • More info kickson66.org; cityofmaplewood.com

Two car shows celebrating Route 66 and the vehicles that traversed it are being held simultaneously in the St. Louis area. The Kicks on Route 66 Ultra Car Show & Cruise is the bigger of the two, filling Ray M. Schon Park with hundreds of cars, both old and new. Many will perform burn-outs, and then most will cruise the streets of Glen Carbon, en masse. The Maplewood Route 66 Celebration centers on classic cars displayed (and being judged in a contest) in the Schnucks parking lot, with music, food, drink and all the pleasures of the Maplewood business district. By Daniel Neman

Stephanie Malia Krauss

When 2 p.m. Sept. 16 • Where St. Louis County Library, Grant’s View, 9700 Musick Road • How much Free • More info slcl.org

Educator Stephanie Malia Krauss talks about raising children with a sense of joy in a stressful world. In “Whole Child, Whole Life,” she discusses “10 practices that can prevent and address mental health challenges and enable young people to thrive.” By Jane Henderson

Mississippi Earthtones Festival

When Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 16 • Where Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheatre, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton • How much Free • More info downtownalton.com/events

The Mississippi River town of Alton celebrates its association with the river with a daylong festival featuring educational booths, interactive art experiences and performances, and local food and drinks. The live music includes an Americana band, an alternative indie jazz band, a one-man (but 10-piece) band and Jake’s Leg, which plays the music of the Grateful Dead but in tune. For real river fans, the 15-mile Mississippi River Water Trail Firecracker Race returns after a three-year hiatus, taking kayakers, canoers and paddleboarders from Grafton to Alton, with a rewards ceremony at the festival. By Daniel Neman

South Grand Fall and Music Fest

When 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 16 • Where Ritz Park, 3147 South Grand Boulevard • How much Free • More info southgrand.org

The South Grand Business District is one of those thriving neighborhoods that have popped up across the area, giving sky-high walkability scores to the surrounding area with an appealing assortment of restaurants, bars and funky shops. Its Fall and Music Fest is the St. Louis standard, with 70 retail vendors (open until 6 p.m.) and live music and DJs throughout the day. By Daniel Neman

Frizz Fest

When 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 16 • Where Tower Grove Park • How much Free • More info frizzybynature.com

Despite its name, this festival does not just celebrate the natural hair of Black women — though that is a major part of it. The festival celebrates Black life and Black culture in general, with live music, Black-owned food-and-beverage trucks, and Black vendors. A section for children will feature gaming, arts and crafts, balloon artists, face painting and more. By Daniel Neman

St. Louis Renaissance Festival

When 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 16-Oct. 22; weekends only, plus Oct. 9 • Where Rotary Park, 2577 West Meyer Road, Wentzville • How much $11.95-$20.95 • More info stlrenfest.com

Huzzah! Relive the time of the greatest cultural advancements in world history, with jousting and meat-heavy feasts and everyone trying to sound Shakespearean. Zounds! Try your hand at archery or knife-throwing. Spend time with … a live unicorn? Plus a maze, stage acts, music, pirates, falconry and a mermaid cove. Renaissance costumes are encouraged — there will be contests — but not necessary. Gadzooks! By Daniel Neman

26 porches become concert stages this weekend in Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood The Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood in St. Louis becomes one big concert venue this weekend, as Porchfest takes over the porches of 26 homes.

MONDAY

Dan Santat

When 6 p.m. Sept. 18 • Where Left Bank Books, 399 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Author/illustrator Dan Santat, who won a Caldecott Medal for “The Adventures of Beekle,” will talk about his new middle grade memoir, “A First Time for Everything.” Model student Dan recalls those awkward middle school years, which were altered with shenanigans and first love on a trip through Europe. He’ll be in conversation with “Amy” from the book. By Jane Henderson

TUESDAY

Alfredo Rodriguez

When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 • Where City Winery, City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way • How much $30-$40 • More info citywinery.com/stlouis

Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriquez visits City Winery in support of his new album, “Coral Way.” The album brings together the sounds of Miami with Latin pop, salsa, timba, reggaeton and more. By Kevin C. Johnson

WEDNESDAY

Three Days Grace, Chevelle, Loathe

When 7 p.m. Sept. 20 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $20-$59 • More info ticketmaster.com

Rock bands Three Days Grace and Chevelle have teamed up for a new tour coming to St. Louis Music Park, which is winding down its season. Three Days Grace’s latest album is “Explosions,” which includes the single “Lifetime.” The video is dedicated to Mayfield, Kentucky, which in 2021 was devastated by a deadly tornado. Chevelle is working on its 10th studio album. By Kevin C. Johnson

Lukas Nelson + POTR

When 8 p.m. Sept. 20 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com

Lukas Nelson + POTR take the stage for a sold-out show. The new album, “Sticks and Stones,” explores love, celebration, longing and humor. The album includes “More Than Friends,” featuring Lainey Wilson. By Kevin C. Johnson

‘Professor Sunshine’s Traveling Post-Apocalyptic Rock ‘n Roll Revival’

When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and Sept. 23 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $30 • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

This Midnight Company’s new cabaret production updates the traveling shows of the Old West, “when a ragtag theatrical company would sweep into town, bringing some light and entertainment to crumbling, precarious Gold Rush towns,” the company says. “Professor Sunshine’s Traveling Post-Apocalyptic Rock ‘n Roll Revival” was written and directed by Midnight Company artistic director Joe Hanrahan, who stars as Professor Sunshine, alongside Kelly Howe as Cheyenne. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

Grace Kelly

When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $40-$45 • More info jazzstl.org

Singer, saxophonist, songwriter and bandleader Grace Kelly sets up shop for five days at Ferring Jazz Bistro. Her latest album is “All That I Need.” “I found myself on a journey thinking about what the courageous spirit feels and looks like to me,” she said in a statement. “I wanted to write an album that was fueled by the feeling of courage.” Her next project is “At the Movies: Grace Kelly With String,” featuring her 15-piece ensemble inspired by “Charlie Parker With Strings.” By Kevin C. Johnson

With Powell Hall under construction, SLSO takes its season on the road Its home at Powell Hall is undergoing a $100 million expansion, so St. Louis Symphony Orchestra visits other venues for 2023-24 season.