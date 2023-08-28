Dance as a serious art form has developed a devoted following in the St. Louis region. Three of the top presenters — the Big Muddy Dance Company, Dance St. Louis and St. Louis Ballet — have announced their schedules, featuring performances that promise to keep fans engaged.

The Big Muddy Dance Company

The company’s 2023-24 season is called “Becoming.” The main stage programs include:

Nov. 2-5, “Awakening” • The program features a world premiere by South African choreographer Bradley Shelver, a company premiere by choreographer Jessica Lang and a new work by Big Muddy artistic director Kirven Douthit-Boyd.

Jan. 11-14, “Evolution” • Offerings include a world premiere by choreographer Sidra Bell and the return of “Cloud 9” by Norbert De La Cruz III.

May 16-19, “Identity” • The spring concert will conclude the 2023-24 season with three programs, including world premieres by Tommie-Waheed Evans and Omar Roman De Jesus.

The season also includes a gala (Nov. 4), a collaboration with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (March 16-17), and a dining and dance showcase (April 11).

Mainstage programs are presented at COCA’s Catherine B. Berges Theatre. For more information, visit thebigmuddydanceco.org.

Dance St. Louis

As usual, the Dance St. Louis season will showcase artists representing a wide range of dance styles.

Nov. 11, Trinity Irish Dance Company • The company has built a solid reputation through its cutting-edge, percussive approach to dance.

March 1-2, Ailey II • Among the most well-known names in dance, this Ailey company focusing on rising stars is a proven crowd-pleaser.

April 6, BODYTRAFFIC • An exciting presence on the contemporary dance scene, BODYTRAFFIC has earned raves for performances that range from hip-hop to ballet.

May 24-25, Spring to Dance Festival • The dance festival returns for its 16th edition.

Programs are presented at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit dancestlouis.org.

St. Louis Ballet

Artistry coupled with accessibility has made this company a popular favorite.

Oct. 6-8, “Giselle” • The company presents its production of the classic ballet.

Nov. 25, Dec. 23, “The Nutcracker” • This festive holiday gem appeals to children and adults alike.

Feb. 16-18, “LoveX3” • St. Louis Ballet presents a program themed to Valentine’s Day.

April 26-28, “The Sleeping Beauty” • The fairy tale gets a dance interpretation.

Programs are presented at the Touhill (except for “LoveX3,” presented at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center). For more information, visit stlouisballet.org.