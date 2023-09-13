When Dominic Chambers’ family was homeless, he spent hours exploring books at the St. Louis Public Library downtown.

Central Library is still an inspirational place for the artist, who now lives in New Haven, Connecticut, with a master’s degree from Yale University.

His 7-foot-tall painting of books and shelves also introduces distant clouds, an image he remembers from a skylight in another library visited. The painting — called “Palace” — is one of four canvases by Chambers on view at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis.

In his exhibition “Birthplace,” he highlights important places, painted from memory, that were vital to him or others: the library, a classroom, the St. Louis Art Museum and a basketball court. In addition, a clear acrylic sculpture inspired by a playground has turrets and a suspended bridge, features that evoked a fantasy castle as he slept in a park at night.

“My imagination was my first friend and still remains a reliable companion to me to this day,” he says.

As important as the library were classrooms, he says. Although his family was homeless for about a year and a half, he relished going to school.

“What was exciting to me at school was the presentation of ideas,” he says. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh what’s in store for me today?’”

School wasn’t necessarily perfect: “We were all bullied, too,” Chambers says.

But he emphasizes the nurturing he received from teachers and the creativity school inspired. His mother worked in a school cafeteria, so she would bring him in early, and Chambers found school could also be a place for rest.

The Hazelwood East graduate is now 30, and he likes to acknowledge important places often taken for granted. “As we get older, we distance ourselves from those environments,” he says. “I don’t know many adults in New Haven who casually go to a library on a Tuesday afternoon.”

Chambers returned to St. Louis last week for the opening of “Birthplace,” which shares space at CAM this fall with “Hajra Waheed: A Solo Exhibition,” whose sound installation “Hum” features eight hummed songs of resistance from Africa and across Asia.

The museum’s project wall showcases “Ruta Madre” by Justin Favela. The mural travels Route 66 from California to Chicago, with landmarks such as the Gateway Arch and symbols of Latinx joy. Favela says he decided to look at “piñata” as an art medium itself, and the mural is made of colorful tissue paper.

Also on display are intricate sculptures by St. Louis artist and educator Ruth Reese, whose “Metamorphosis” was inspired by Greek deities.

Although Chambers expanded his artistic world in college, his first love was drawing.

Exposed to anime, he thought he might become a graphic novelist. After graduating from Hazelwood East in 2011, Chambers attended St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley. There he fell in love with art history, finding that he’d be welcomed among painters and other artists.

After three years at Florissant Valley, Chambers attended the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, earning his bachelor’s degree. It was at Flo Valley, though, where he became aware of artist Aaron Fowler, also a native St. Louisan. When he learned Fowler attended Yale, Chambers decided he would, too.

He doesn’t credit luck with his getting into Yale’s art school: “I’m a very competitive person.”

Regarding his exhibition, the museum’s news release says that “for Chambers, a lover of books, literary forms such as magical realism rest firmly at the center of his examination of contemporary concerns around race, personal and imagined narratives, and the complexity of one’s interior life.”

He even offers a reading list with the gallery guide; it includes James Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time” and Mary Oliver’s “Devotions.”

Although Chambers seems to honor the past with “Birthplace,” he says that when he thinks about the future, he’s excited about his next painting. He identifies with Alton native Miles Davis, whom he says was asked about his favorite song. Chambers says Davis responded: “’The one I haven’t played yet.’”

When Through Feb. 11; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday • Where Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-535-4660; camstl.org