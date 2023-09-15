If art exhibitions were measured by weight, “Urban Archaeology” would be this fall’s biggest.

Terra cotta panels that needed cranes to move. An ornamental piece of the old Century Building that weighs 1,800 pounds. A marble object that could break Godzilla’s toe.

Forklifts and pallet jacks, along with a gantry crane, helped transfer artifacts from former St. Louis landmarks to the Pulitzer Arts Foundation.

Preserved at the National Building Arts Center in Sauget, the materials come from buildings constructed between 1840 and 1955 and are an effort to help viewers understand St. Louis’ “changing architectural, economic and social conditions,” the Pulitzer says.

“We’re bringing the building down to eye level,” Stephanie Weissberg, the Pulitzer’s curator, says of one display. Some artifacts were originally several stories high, so in the museum galleries, viewers can now get a good look at hand-carved terra cotta or decorative details that would have been almost impossible to discern from a street.

The Sauget center holds the largest collection of architectural artifacts in the United States. Much of it recalls St. Louis’ impressive brick and terra cotta past, with salvaged pieces collected by Larry Giles starting four decades ago.

Preservation legend Giles died in 2021, and now Michael R. Allen, a lecturer at Washington University, is director of the center. He curated the new exhibition with Weissberg and Molly Moog, curatorial assistant at the Pulitzer.

Allen says the National Building Arts Center holds 300,000 to 500,000 objects, if every brick is counted (and some materials yet to be cataloged). Of those, about three dozen pieces are at the Pulitzer, along with display cases of photos, news clippings, blueprints and other objects. A video about several neighborhoods runs on repeat, and oral histories from former residents and longtime preservationists can be heard.

Interestingly, some items are not mounted like a typical museum show, but remain in a packing crate or on a pallet. A cast iron column from the old James Clemens house lies as if it fell on the floor.

“The idea behind this space is not only showing these objects in a museological setting, but also bringing in their display of storage,” Weissberg says. “This is part of the exhibition.”

Preserving craft

Allen describes some of the pieces as a “bit cryptic. I think the audio guide is a really great touch to this show.”

He explains that a terra cotta molder’s tool, which has a simple wire loop, was used to detail wet clay. There is also an early pyrometer to measure the kiln temperature for brick making.

“It could sit on a manager’s desk,” Allen says, pointing to the difference in work between the white-shirted manager overseeing the kiln temperature from afar and the sooty workers on-site shoveling coal.

Another interesting artifact is a circa 1900 “folly,” Allen says, describing how workers would take leftover clay and make a sewer pipe that resembled a tree stump. They might take the piece home as a backyard planter.

Galleries largely highlight artifacts from downtown, Grand Center and North City. Among the treasures:

Lion images • Three of the symbols show up, including one with a beautiful glazed terra cotta pendant from the Missouri Pacific Building, 1904 Market Street (later, the Buder Building). The green pendant is one of the earliest modern examples of colored exterior terra cotta. Despite strong opposition, the building was demolished in 1984 to make way for the Gateway Mall.

Sgraffito panel from the Rivoli Theatre (1922), 210 North Sixth Street • Sgraffito, rarely used in St. Louis, was an Italian Renaissance technique that removed a layer of colored plaster to expose the color underneath. The once grand Rivoli theater began to offer X-rated movies after downtown population declined starting in the 1950s. It was demolished in 1983.

Intricate limestone relief panel from West End Hotel (1891), 3900 West Bell Place • About 40 years after it was built, the West End Hotel became one of the most luxurious Black-owned hotels in the country. Singers including Billie Holliday performed in its West End Waiters Club. It was demolished in 1972.

Praying child from the Mission Free School (1905), 369 North Taylor Avenue • Terra cotta panels inspired by Italian della Robbia ceramics depict a child and the monogram of the orphanage. The school was demolished in 1986 for new housing.

Painted wood from Epp’s Confectionery and Package Liquor • The material from the 19th-century brick store was salvaged and turned into artwork by St. Louis Place resident Robert Green. The building, owned by Northside Regeneration, was demolished in 2018.

Population decline

Background information for the exhibition says St. Louis’ wealth of notable brick architecture often dates to the prosperous period between the Civil War and Great Depression. It showed the nation that the city was an “economic powerhouse.”

But population decline in the urban core, especially after the 1950s, led to significant loss of buildings. “As activity decreases, buildings are lost,” Allen says.

The Pulitzer Arts Foundation is on the site of the former 10-story Beaumont Medical Building, which itself replaced Victorian homes in the 1920s.

Allen says: “A lot of preservationists will see this exhibit as a lament of what we’ve lost, but when you think about the great (architect Tadao) Ando building we’re in, that building (the Beaumont) is no longer needed, but this museum project is happening. Cities had to make these decisions all along. For the Beaumont to be built, several Victorian mansions had to be torn down.”

These are the choices that city officials and developers make. Although the Beaumont was replaced by a nationally known museum, other Grand Center buildings were razed just for parking lots, Allen points out.

'Urban Archaeology' When • Through Feb. 4; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday Where • Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Boulevard How much • Free More info • 314 754 1850; pulitzerarts.org

“It is important to note that there are at least two sides to these narratives,” Allen says. “There’s the side I tend to be on that these are treasures, irreplaceable architecture. There is the other side that cities inevitably change, and it’s hard as St. Louis has gotten older to keep holding onto freshness and national attention and standing out.”

On display are newspaper stories about both loss and preservation. A old article from the Toledo Blade vigorously congratulates St. Louis for eliminating “urban blight.”

Weissman says: “There are buildings that people fight to save. There are also buildings that people are comfortable with losing.”

Before the exhibition, the Pulitzer invited various stakeholders to discuss their views on St. Louis changes and the project. Now, visitors can also fill out cards with memories of lost buildings or of observations and hang the cards on a wall.

More endangered buildings were saved when tax credits for preservation became available in the late 1990s.

“Not everything is pretty or has a pretty history, but people might want to save it anyway,” Allen says.