When artist Ria Unson moved to St. Louis in 1996, she didn’t realize that her great-grandfather had been here nearly a century earlier as part of the 1904 World’s Fair Filipino exhibition.

The discovery that her ancestor was a pensionado — a Filipino student sponsored by the U.S. government to study at an American university and be a part of a human exhibit at the World’s Fair — came in 2018, after Unson found old family photos and decided to dig up a little information about the people in the pictures.

“I realized that there were all of these stories here that were going to die unless someone took the time to really pass them on. So I started being interested in capturing those stories through my artwork,” Unson says.

Five years later, the discovery about her great-grandfather continues to shape Unson’s artistic endeavors.

“Once I just started doing a little bit of research, I started to realize that, as a descendant of a fair participant, I could trace the effects of that event through four generations of my family,” Unson says. “My art practice is all about American imperialism.”

Unson says that the widely understood goal of the pensionado program was for participants to go back to the Philippines and be “ambassadors” of the American way of life. In her family, it worked — Unson’s grandfather, father and aunt all came to study in the U.S. Unson followed suit, moving from Manila to Madison, Wisconsin, when she was 13 for high school.

Unson has always been an artist. She remembers her grandmother taking her to art classes as a child, and she majored in art theory and practice at Northwestern. Unson even considered pursuing a graduate degree at the School of Art Institute, but ultimately turned it down for what she believed was a more career-oriented path in advertising.

Unson says that actually, her deviation from becoming a professional artist after college may have helped solidify her confidence in the art she makes now.

“I feel like it has taken me all this time to find my voice as an artist and to have the maturity and the courage to really investigate and interrogate the topics that my art practice is all about,” Unson says.

Unson has a day job in communications, but makes time after work to create mixed-media art focused on her and her family’s identities in the Philippines and the U.S.

One such collection, titled “Stories We Are Told,” uses classic American children’s novels that were distributed in the Philippines during the Philippine-American War. Unson says she grew up reading “The Little House on the Prairie” and “Little Women.”

“Language and education and books were essentially weaponized in the colonization of the Philippines,” Unson says. “There are all of these values and beliefs that are embedded into (our) narratives.

In the collection, Unson paints pictures inspired by family portraits over the books: her half-sister, dressed in a white gown, over “The Wizard of Oz,” her paternal grandfather posing with other Filipino MIT graduates over sheet music to “Yankee Doodle.”

The disconnect between Western books and the layered Filipino faces is intentional.

“It’s really reclaiming those stories and changing them in a way that shifts them for myself and hopefully for the viewer,” Unson says.

Unson’s other collections include “Mga Kuwento Namin,” which takes historic photos of the Philippine Exhibit at the 1904 World’s Fair and projects them on portraits of present-day St. Louis Filipino women and paintings inspired by scenes of the Philippine-American War.

Part of her artistic goal is to shed light on a moment in American history that is often overlooked. Unson recalls paging through one of her kids’ school history textbooks, and finding just one sentence about the war that completely changed her family’s course in life.

“(Americans) were the Russia of 1899 — invading a sovereign nation. That doesn’t sit well with a lot of people,” Unson says. “Which is why the World’s Fair in St. Louis happened. That Philippine exhibit happened. It was like a giant PR campaign to make it OK.”

Unson says that many people react to her artwork and its message with surprise. “Their heads explode. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I had no idea,’” she says.

Unson’s work will be displayed at a solo show at the Messing Gallery at Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day school in September. She is currently working on a new exhibit, titled “Mementos” of memorabilia from the World’s Fair wrapped in newspaper from the Philippine-American War. It will appear at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in May.

Ria Unson

Family • Unson’s daughter, Mason, is going into her fourth year of college and her son, Tanner, is going into his second year of college. She also has a 6-year old pocket pitbull named Herman.

Home • Dogtown

What she makes • Unson makes mixed-media art, most recently surrounding the theme of American imperialism in the Philippines.

Where to buy • Riaunson.com

How much: $425-$4,800