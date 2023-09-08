Metro Theater Company artistic director Julia Flood is taking her final bow.

In June, at the end of the company’s 51st season, Flood will retire after 10 years at the helm. She said she is looking forward to seeing a new generation continue “to build on the national reputation of this amazing theater company.”

“As I round out a decade of service to the mission and vision of Metro Theater Company, I am grateful to be surrounded by this community of artists, educators, board, staff and supporters who take inspiration daily from the intelligence and emotional wisdom of young people,” Flood said in a news release. “For half a century, MTC has made St. Louis a more welcoming place to live, one child at a time.”

Flood has overseen 34 productions in her time at MTC, commissioning, producing and directing plays. She saw the celebration of 50 seasons, as well.

She moved to St. Louis in 2014 from Florida, where she spent 16 years as the artistic director for the former Eckerd Theater Company.

In addition to overseeing MTC productions, Flood has helped the company offer arts-based residencies in schools and school districts across the region. She led the company in its 2017 move to its current mainstage home at the Grandel.

At the height of the pandemic, Flood led Metro Theater's livestreaming efforts, which continued into its 2022 season.

In May, Flood won the Theatres for Young Audiences’ Harold Oaks Award for Sustained Excellence, a lifetime achievement award.

Before her work as an artistic leader, Flood was a freelance actor, director, teaching artist and playwright.

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve side by side in leadership with Julia,” MTC managing director Joe Gfaller said in the announcement. “Her commitment to telling stories that inspire audiences of all ages and to reflecting and representing the lived experiences of St. Louis’s young people has been a special gift to the entire region. She will always be a treasured colleague to every artist, educator, and staff member with whom she has collaborated here.”

Flood’s retirement follows news this year that Hana S. Sharif would step down after five years as artistic director at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

A national search for Flood’s replacement is underway.