Calvin Wilson, a longtime arts writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, died suddenly at his home Tuesday from an undisclosed illness. He turned 70 on Saturday.

At the time of his death, Wilson was the newspaper’s theater critic. He told his colleagues that theater was his first love — he studied it in college — but he was equally knowledgeable about film, dance and jazz, all of which he had also covered in his career.

“Calvin was something of a Renaissance man in the sense that he knew a lot about quite a number of subjects in the arts,” said Cliff Froehlich, the retired executive director of Cinema St. Louis and a former arts editor for the Post-Dispatch.

“He was an excellent jazz critic and was also conversant in other popular music forms. He was a fine theater reviewer, somebody who really knew his stuff in regards to playwrights and the history of the theater. He was a fine movie critic, particularly when he was engaged with a film.”

Bennie Calvin Wilson was raised in St. Louis, where he graduated from Northwest High School. He attended Columbia University in New York before receiving a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

In a 2019 interview with American Theatre magazine, he said he was at Southern Indiana University, where he received a master’s degree in urban studies, when he heard about a summer program for minority journalists at the University of California, Berkeley.

Part of the appeal, he said, was the chance to live near San Francisco and have someone else pay for it.

His first journalism job was at the then-Stuart News in Stuart, Florida, near Port St. Lucie. He soon moved to The Kansas City Star, where he first worked as a general assignment reporter before finding a home as an arts reporter.

He came to the Post-Dispatch in 2000, initially focusing on the Get Out entertainment magazine.

“Calvin was a fierce advocate for the arts and a wonderful writer,” said Gabe Hartwig, deputy features editor for the Post-Dispatch. “He could come off as a man of few words, until the conversation turned to something he felt passionately about, like theater, movies, restaurants or politics. I always enjoyed our spirited chats and his big, unexpected bursts of laughter.”

Wilson’s laughter was as much a part of him as his insight into the arts.

“He had a very distinctive laugh. If you were in a movie theater, you knew Calvin was enjoying it if you heard his laugh,” said Pete Maniscalco, who runs the St. Louis office of Allied Global Marketing, which promotes movies.

“He was a curmudgeon, but he had heart,” said Maniscalco, who counted himself among Wilson’s close friends. “I knew he genuinely cared. Even though he outwardly didn’t show it, he was always one to be concerned about those who were close to him.”

Wilson succeeded Post-Dispatch theater critic Judith Newmark, who retired in 2018.

“Calvin loved theater like nobody’s business,” she said. “He was the most avid of audiences. He went to everything.”

She said that although he was knowledgeable about the classics, he was more interested in whatever was new and different.

“He thought that theater here was too conservative. He thought it was too interested in audience pleasing and that it should be more interested in taking chances,” she said.

“He was OK with the idea that taking chances means you are going to make a lot of mistakes. Taking chances means taking the bad with the good. He was a very sophisticated theatergoer.”

His passion for new and edgy art spilled over into his love for avant-garde jazz. For years, Wilson hosted the “Somethin’ Else” jazz show on classical music station 107.3 FM (K297BI).

Wilson moved from St. Louis last year to Fairview Heights, where he lived with his partner of 33 years, Jeanne Ortega.

“Calvin was a crusader for the arts, particularly those arts that aren’t the focus for many audiences in St. Louis,” she said.

“Jazz, film and theater were deeply important to him,” she said. “His home office was full of CDs and books. He was most happy in New York, where every night there are multiple performances. His heaven would have that kind of brilliance. Hopefully, that’s where he is now.”

Funeral arrangements are being made through Austin A. Layne Mortuary in Jennings.