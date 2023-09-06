The St. Louis Black Repertory Company has announced its lineup for the 2023-2024 season, featuring plays that have inspired award-winning movies and classics from playwrights including August Wilson.

A delayed start to the season due to construction at Washington University won't stop the Black Rep from hosting a world premiere: “Hold On,” by Paul Webb, opens on Jan. 10. Webb’s play, according to a press release, inspired the 2014 film “Selma,” which won several accolades, including an Academy Award.

The season will be presented at Washington University’s Edison and Hotchner Studio Theatres, and at COCA’s the Berges Family Theatre.

The schedule:

Jan. 10-Jan. 28: “Hold On” • Paul Webb’s world premiere focuses on the conflict between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Lyndon B. Johnson. (Edison Theater)

Feb. 14-March 10: “Fly” • A one-person dramatic comedy by Joseph L. Edwards about an Black man who believes he will receive the power to fly on the night of a special celestial event. The play highlights the social justice and the spiritual and political challenges of being Black in America. (Hotchner Studio Theater)

March 13-31: “Wedding Band” • A tale of interracial love by Alice Childress, the drama addresses prejudice and ignorance in early 20th-century America. (The Berges Family Theatre)

May 15-June 9: “Timbuktu!” • A retelling of classic “Kismet,” the play adds a West African setting and Broadway hits. (Edison Theater)

June 19-July 14: “King Hedley II” • One of August Wilson’s “most passionate works,” according to a press release, an ex-con, King Hedley, grapples with self-worth. The story shows “how shadows of the past can darken the present” as Hedley seeks out retribution for his mother’s lies.