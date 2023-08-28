Three artists in St. Louis — focusing on ceramics, textiles and sculptural assemblage — have been chosen winners of the 2024 Great Rivers Biennial Arts Award Program.

A year from now, Saj Issa, Basil Kincaid and Ronald Young will be featured in an exhibition at the Contemporary Art Museum.

They were chosen from 96 applicants by jurors Rita Gonzalez, department head of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Jamillah James, curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; and Caroline Kent, a Chicago-based artist and assistant professor of painting at Northwestern University.

Ronald Young, born in 1956, is the most senior of the three artists chosen for next year's biennial. CAM says he "creates mixed-media assemblages from objects he finds in his immediate environment: aged doors, old tools, wood molding trim, rusty chains, ropes, bricks, and nails are among the objects he repurposes at his discretion. His socially conscious artworks celebrate the resourcefulness and resilience of African Americans."

Basil Kincaid, born in 1986, "honors and evolves traditional practices through quilting, collaging, photography, installation, and performance." One of Kincaid's pieces in 2021 joined the collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Saj Issa, born in 1994, grew up in St. Louis and Palestine. CAM says her practice, often based in ceramics, is a "representation of displacement, identity, social issues, consumerism, and drawing parallels between the East and West." She received degrees from Webster University and the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Great Rivers Biennial, which began in 2004, is funded by the Gateway Foundation, which gives awardees $20,000. Their exhibitions will be on view at CAM Sept. 6, 2024-Feb. 9, 2025.