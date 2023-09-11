Once a common and cheerful sign of summer, monarch butterflies have been in a rapid decline over the last few decades.

Last year, the International Union for Conservation of Nature officially listed the monarch — known for its bright orange wings with black markings — as endangered.

The problem has become so bad that some humans are doing what they can to help monarchs.

“I’m always a person that roots for the underdog,” says Lori Chartrand of St. Peters.

Chartrand is one of a growing number of people across the country who are planting what are called monarch waystations to help the butterflies thrive.

On Sept. 16, a Monarch Madness Festival will be held at the Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center in St. Charles County. Festival spokesperson Aina Ferris says interactive learning stations will be set up all around the site with information about monarchs and other pollinators.

Among these stations will be some to explain the importance of intentionally planting milkweed to help the butterflies.

Monarchs lay their eggs exclusively on milkweed plants. When the eggs hatch, the larvae — caterpillars — feed on the plants. It’s all they eat.

But milkweed is not nearly as abundant as it used to be. Farmers remove it because it is a weed that saps nutrients from the crops they want to grow. Invasive species crowd it out. Developers build houses and businesses over its habitat, and homeowners remove it because they find it unsightly — certain varieties can grow as tall as 6 feet — and they prefer other plants.

Chartrand happens to find milkweed attractive, but more important, she wants to help the monarchs. So in her backyard, she has planted a strip, about 2 feet wide by 20 feet long, with milkweed and other plants to help pollinators.

This year, she has four swamp milkweed plants in the garden. Next year, she plans to have at least eight plants, including another variety, common milkweed. They require some special care.

“Once I know a monarch has laid its eggs on a plant and caterpillars are forming, I will cover it with netting to keep predators away,” she says.

She has also surrounded her milkweed plants with a garden fence to keep her dogs from eating the plants.

“Milkweed is toxic. When (the caterpillars) eat it, they become toxic, which is a deterrent, but they can still be consumed by other predators,” she says.

Chartrand has counted about 30 caterpillars in her yard this year. But they have a high mortality rate; only about 5% to 10% of caterpillars survive to make the species’ annual migration as butterflies.

The migration is one of the most fascinating parts of the monarchs’ lifecycle.

Though they have a wingspan of just 4 inches and a weight of 1- to 2-hundredths of an ounce, they make an inexplicable and physically unlikely annual migration from the United States and southern Canada all the way down to the forested mountains of the state of Michoacán in Central Mexico — a distance of up to thousands of miles.

There they roost for the winter. In the spring they, or their descendants, then make the long trip back.

Only North American monarchs migrate. The species is also found in South America, Indonesia and Australia.

The area in Mexico in which monarch butterflies roost is rapidly shrinking as the forests are being cut down, says Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation. In addition, hundreds of thousands die when they are unwittingly struck by cars on certain heavily traveled parts of their migratory routes.

Zarlenga says that while we cannot do anything about the challenges monarchs face in Mexico, there are ways we can support them in America.

“We can minimize the use of insecticides. That is something we would highly recommend for a lot of reasons, in addition to the monarchs,” he says.

“Plant milkweeds, which will help them complete that part of their lives. And plant more native plants so they have the nectar sources as well for the butterfly stage of their lives.

“That will help a lot of other pollinators as well.”

One station at the Monarch Madness Festival will be devoted to making seed balls, which are bundles of native wildflower seeds. These balls will not necessarily contain milkweed seeds, however, because the festival’s focus is on all pollinators, Ferris says.

Indeed, Chartrand’s garden plot is mostly filled with flowers to help all kinds of pollinators, including monarchs. When they are in the butterfly stage, monarchs, like many other pollinators, live on the nectar of certain flowers.

Chartrand has planted zinnias, cosmos, yarrow, blazing star and foxglove, and has been rewarded with many types of bees and moths. Among them, she has seen a hummingbird clearwing moth, which is a moth that looks like a hummingbird.

The festival is back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The highlight for many will involve going into the center’s 150-acre tall-grass prairie with festival-provided butterfly nets to try to catch monarchs. These will be brought back to the center, where the participants will learn how to determine the butterflies’ sex — males have two black dots on their wings — and where the butterflies will be tagged.

Tagging butterflies involves tenderly and gently placing a sticker on each one. Ordinary stickers such as those used for garage sales and groceries were originally used, Ferris says.

Now each sticker “has the right amount of adhesive on it so it won’t hurt the insect, but has enough information on it so it can be identified if it comes back to America.”

It’s all part of a widespread effort to help the monarchs.

“Any home gardener alone is not going to save the monarch butterfly. If everyone does it or a lot of people do it, collectively it will make a difference,” Zarlenga says.

As of last week, more than 45,000 monarch waystations were registered in the United States.

Monarch Madness What • Pollinator education stations, kid-friendly arts and crafts, vendors, food truck and a special catch and tag monarch activity with the Missouri Department of Conservation When • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 Where • Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center, 7295 Highway 94, Weldon Spring How much • Free More info • 314-598-7421