A bestseller from Japan has been translated as “What You Are Looking for Is in the Library.” On sale Tuesday, it’s a cozy story by Michiko Aoyama of people who are at crossroads and an astute librarian who supplies them with the right books — and maybe something they didn’t even know they needed.

The novel’s title may sound poignantly ironic after a second year of attacks on libraries and books by politicians and activists. Is what we’re looking for still in the library? For some schoolchildren, maybe not. Could librarians get in trouble for recommendations? States are trying to make it so.

On the bright side, the variety of new books being published seems to argue that Americans have a wide choice of reading material to look for in libraries, bookstores or on compliant friends’ shelves. Want a caper about bootleggers by St. Louis native Cedric the Entertainer? Guess what, you got it. A history of words describing women? Check. Waiting for Barbra Streisand’s autobiography? It’s coming. Need more information on AI? Take your pick.

Here’s a rundown of 40 new books coming this fall, ranging from a new Stephen King novel to a bio of Elon Musk. (You like scary stuff? We won’t judge.)

And this is only a small number of the thousands of upcoming titles. Ask a librarian or a bookseller if you can’t find what you want — ultimately what you read is up to you.

Information is culled from publishers’ descriptions, Library Journal and Publishers Weekly, with publication dates subject to change.

FICTION

September

“The Fraud” by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press; Sept. 5): Set in 1873 England, Smith fictionalizes the true story of the fascinating “Tichborne trial,” in which an Australian butcher claimed to be a long-lost heir, supported by the testimony of a former enslaved woman who had been a relative’s valet.

“Happiness Falls” by Angie Kim (Hogarth; on sale Tuesday): A young Korean American woman tries to determine what happened to her father after he disappears. The only apparent witness is her younger brother, who has Angelman syndrome and is unable to speak. From the author of “Miracle Creek.” Kim will be at the Novel Neighbor on Sept. 14.

“Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner; Sept. 5): The character Holly Gibney has been in three previous King titles, but now the private detective boasts a titled outing as she’s hired to find a missing daughter.

“The Raging Storm” by Ann Cleeves (Minotaur; Sept. 5): Celebrated suspense writer Cleeves offers the third outing for detective Matthew Venn, who is called to figure out who in a Devon town would leave the body of a cocky, celebrated sailor in a small boat. Cleeves will discuss her book (and likely her Vera and Shetland series) at a St. Louis County Library event at the JCC Sept. 5.

“Chenneville” by Paulette Jiles (Morrow; Sept. 12): After the Civil War, a badly injured Union soldier returns to St. Louis to recover, later learning his sister’s family has been murdered. The author of “Enemy Women” sends him on a revenge quest in this tale with “true grit,” Publishers Weekly says. Jiles will talk about her book Sept. 14 at the JCC.

“Flipping Boxcars” by Cedric “the Entertainer” Kyles with Alan Eisenstock (Amistad; Sept. 12): Set in post-WWII Caruthersville, Missouri, the stand-up comedian writes his first novel, inspired by his gambler grandfather. The caper involves bootlegging, gambling and all the trouble those pursuits entail. Kyles will be at the Hi-Pointe Theatre on Sept. 23 (see left-bank.com for tickets).

“The Vaster Wilds” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead; Sept. 12): A survival story in early America, when a servant girl leaves a starving Virginia colony to face wild animals, American Indian raids and rough wilderness.

“The Pole” by J.M. Coetzee (Liveright; Sept. 19): Power dynamics have been a topic before for Nobel laureate Coetzee (“Disgrace”), who here introduces a Polish pianist who tries to seduce a much younger wealthy patron.

“The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett (Viking; Sept. 26): The bestselling author offers the newest hefty volume in his Kingsbridge series, which merely follows hundreds of years of British civilization.

“Devil Makes Three” by Ben Fountain (Flatiron; Sept. 26): Eleven years after his award-winning “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” Fountain sets his second novel in Haiti, where an American expat looks for new ways to make a living and tries to cope with ethical questions and the political fallout after the country’s 1991 coup. Fountain will be at the JCC on Oct. 13 (slcl.org).

“Land of Milk and Honey” by C Pam Zhang (Riverhead; Sept. 26): In a near-future city, crops are disappearing so a chef takes a job on a fertile mountaintop where she rediscovers her senses and appetites. By the author of “How Much of These Hills Is Gold.”

October

“The Exchange” by John Grisham (Doubleday; Oct. 17): Mitch McDeere, hero of “The Firm,” returns as a powerful Manhattan lawyer who becomes involved in a sinister plot and an attack by Libyan forces that endangers Mitch’s wife, Abby, and their sons.

“The House of Doors” by Tan Twang Eng (Bloomsbury; Oct. 17): A novel of pre-WWII British Malaya blends fact and fiction as a well-off hostess trades secrets and stories with visiting author Somerset Maugham. Publishers Weekly calls the atmospheric story, longlisted for the Booker prize, a “stunner.”

“America Fantastica” by Tim O’Brien (Mariner; Oct. 24): A former journalist robs a bank and takes the teller hostage in a satirical road trip involving criminals, billionaires and election deniers.

“Let Us Descend” by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner; Oct. 24): Admired writer Ward focuses her next novel on an enslaved woman, sold by her enslaver/father, who seeks strength from the spirit world.

“The Unsettled” by Ayana Mathis (Knopf; Oct. 24): When her son’s father visits them in New Jersey, Ava’s husband thinks she’s having an affair and puts her out on the street. With few options, Ava and her son move to a Philadelphia shelter and consider moving back to the South in this 1980s story. A welcomed new novel by the author of 2012’s “The Twelve Tribes of Hattie.”

“Absolution” by Alice McDermott” (Farrar, Straus & Giroux; Oct. 31): The lives of two American wives in Saigon during the Vietnam War reverberate 60 years later as one reexamines her role during the war.

November

“Slay” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkely; Nov. 7): St. Louis writer Hamilton publishes the 30th title in her Anita Blake series. Blake, a necromancer who has dealt with monsters galore, now has to introduce her human family to her fiance — vampire Jean-Claude. Event to be determined.

“Day” by Michael Cunningham (Random House; Nov. 14): Cunningham, who won a Pulitzer for “The Hours,” offers his first novel in 10 years, which looks at three days (one each in 2019, 2020 and 2021) in the life of a family already stressed before the COVID pandemic adds its own pressures.

“The Little Liar” by Mitch Albom (Harper; Nov. 14): Boys who survive the Holocaust in Greece, including one who was persuaded by a Nazi to urge villagers to board trains heading “east," are reunited years later in the U.S. in this story by the author of “Tuesdays With Morrie.” Albom will be a headline speaker Nov. 19 at this year’s St. Louis Jewish Book Festival.

NONFICTION

August

“Mother Tongue: The Surprising History of Women’s Words” by Jenni Nuttall (Viking; on sale Aug. 29): A fascinating history of the words used to describe women and their bodies and their work from the fifth century to 1800 is “required reading,” according to PW’s starred review.

September

“A Film in Which I Play Everyone” by Mary Jo Bang (Graywolf; Sept. 5): The Washington University poet takes the name for her new collection from a David Bowie quotation. Publishers Weekly says the poetry provides a "tour of lived experience through a capricious lens that superpositions the familiar and the uncanny.” Bang will read from her book, along with poet Ariana Benson (“Black Pastoral”), on Oct. 5 at Left Bank Books.

“Doppelganger: A Trip Into the Mirror World” by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, Sept. 12): Social critic and thinker Klein found that people would mistake her for author Naomi Wolf, leading to this exploration of today’s cultural vertigo, where beliefs and definitions seem to have turned upside down. Klein will discuss her book Sept. 18 at the Ethical Society (tickets through left-bank.com).

“Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster; Sept. 12): Biographer Isaacson (“Steve Jobs,” “Benjamin Franklin”) now delivers a hefty look at a once-bullied kid who became rich enough to buy the bullies’ playground (Twitter). The publisher says the book asks whether “the demons that drive Musk are also what it takes to drive innovation and progress.”

“The Black Angels: The Untold Story of the Nurses Who Helped Cure Tuberculosis” by Maria Smilios (Putnam; Sept. 19): A little-known account of how Black nurses treated tuberculosis patients at Staten Island’s Sea View Hospital. Because so many white nurses were quitting the TB wards in the 1920s, Black Southern women were recruited with promises of better pay, only to find difficult working conditions and racism.

“Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America” by Michael Harriot (Dey Street; Sept. 19): Harriot, a columnist for the theroot.com, renounces sugarcoated history and restores Black people’s experiences. He will be at Schlafly library on Sept. 22 (left-bank.com).

“Wild Girls: How the Outdoors Shaped the Women Who Challenged a Nation” by Tiya Miles (Norton; Sept. 19): Historian Miles says that girls’ experiences in the outdoors would help them challenge social norms, playing roles in the lives of women such as Harriet Tubman, Louisa May Alcott and Sacagawea.

“Your Face Belongs to Us” by Kashmir Hill (Random House; Sept. 19): Kashmir Hill writes about the ever-stronger powers of facial recognition software, which has now been used both to find a child molester and to block lawyers from a venue (Madison Square Garden). The author, a reporter for the New York Times, will talk about some of the disconcerting threats to privacy at the JCC on Sept. 28 (slcl.org).

“The Burning of the World: The Great Chicago Fire and the War for a City’s Soul” by Scott W. Berg (Pantheon; Sept. 26): After a summer of wildfires, author Berg recounts a pivotal event in Chicago history, the fire of 1871, which would decimate the city, leave 100,000 homeless and then lead to transformation. He will be at the Daniel Boone library Oct. 4 (slcl.org).

October

“The Big Time: How the 1970s Transformed Sports in America” by Michael MacCambridge (Grand Central; Oct. 10): The 1970s were a pivotal decade for sports, with more games broadcast on prime time TV, more women athletes gaining visibility and audiences sharing a mainstream interest. MacCambridge will discuss his book with professor Gerald Early on Oct. 11 at Left Bank Books.

“Klan War: Ulysses S. Grant and the Battle to Save Reconstruction” by Fergus Bordewich (Knopf; Oct. 10): Although Grant led the Union to victory in the Civil War, he was still fighting dissension as president during Reconstruction. The history traces the Ku Klux Klan and contemporary white supremacist arguments back to Grant’s era. Bordewich will discuss his book Oct. 16 at the Daniel Boone library (slcl.org).

“The Life and Times of Hannah Crafts: The True Story of ‘The Bondswoman’s Narrative’” by Gregg Hecimovich (Ecco; Oct. 17): Crafts, called America’s first Black female novelist, was really Hannah Bond, an enslaved woman in North Carolina who escaped to New York in 1857, writes the author, who researched records and analyzed literary clues to write about the life of the author of “The Bondswoman’s Narrative.”

“Madonna: A Rebel Life” by Mary Gabriel (Little Brown; Oct. 10): A biography of the singer-actor by Mary Gabriel, who last explored the art world with “Ninth Street Women.” Madonna arrived in New York from Michigan with $35 and became a trailblazer who pushed continually for success.

“The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau; Oct. 24 ): In a collection of essays written over a year, the Nashville writer keenly observes changing flora and fauna in her back yard. Renkl, a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times, will discuss her book Oct. 30 at the Schlafly library branch (left-bank.com).

“I Must Be Dreaming” by Roz Chaz (Bloomsbury; Oct. 24): The award-winning New Yorker cartoonist illustrates what goes on in her head at night, providing theories from psychoanalysts and poets about one of the mysteries of human life. Chaz will be at Clayton High School on Nov. 13 (tickets left-bank.com).

“American Anarchy: The Epic Struggle Between Immigrant Radicals and the U.S. Government at the Dawn of the Twentieth Century” by Michael Willrich (Basic; Oct. 31): More than a 100 years ago, anarchists such as Emma Goldman, Alexander Berkman and lawyer Harry Weinberger advocated fewer laws, while using the courts to defend individual liberties, setting the stage for future rulings.

“Charlie Chaplin vs. America: When Art, Sex, and Politics Collided” by Scott Eyman (Simon & Schuster; Oct. 31): Young adults may not know who Charlie Chaplin was, let alone that controversy surrounded the brilliant actor who had thrilled Hollywood but never became a U.S. citizen. His affinity for young women, and liberal politics that were unpopular during the Cold War, meant he was not allowed to return to the U.S. after a trip and would make his final films in London.

November

“Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education” by Stephanie Land (Atria/One Signal; Nov. 7): Stephanie Land was down and out in “Maid,” a bestselling book about her struggles as a single mom that was made into a popular Netflix series. She continues her story with “Class,” still struggling to finance a college education and take care of children. She’ll discuss it Nov. 15 at the Ethical Society (tickets through left-bank.com).

“My Name Is Barbra” by Barbra Streisand (Viking; Nov. 7): In her first autobiography, singer-actor talks bout her childhood, nightclub career in the 1960s and later success as an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner. Likely a good holiday gift for Streisand lovers.

“The Handover: How We Gave Control of Our Lives to Corporations, States, and AIs” by David Runciman (Liveright; Nov. 14): In a look at how artificial intelligence may affect the world, author Runciman also looks back in history, showing how industrialization started the road to dehumanization.