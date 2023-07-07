Major League Baseball takes a mini-break this week to focus on Tuesday's All-Star Game. That gives fans more time to enjoy the game in print. Here are some favorite baseball books worth reading — or re-reading.

1. “K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches” by Tyler Kepner

Using the origin stories behind 10 pitches — fastball, curve, cutter, knuckle, etc. — and insight from their craftsmen, Kepner, a friend, offers a view of baseball history, behind the seams.

2. “The Lords of the Realm: The Real History of Baseball” By John Helyar

How baseball became a business (and really always was), along with an entertainment industry behemoth, is detailed in Helyar’s indispensable work. Published at peak strike in 1995, it’s still prescient.

3. “The Iowa Baseball Confederacy” by W.P. Kinsella

By the same author who imagined a heavenly ball field in an Iowa cornfield, this novel turns a visit from the 1908 Cubs into an epic, 2,000-inning game with much more than runs at stake.

4. “Dollar Sign on the Muscle: The World of Baseball Scouting” by Kevin Kerrane

The advance of analytics forever changed scouting — but this classic about finding talent at the grassroots has new meaning and some melancholy as teams slash spending, staffing for scouting.

5. “The Art of Fielding” by Chad Harbach

New to baseball’s literary lineup, this novel, complete with Cardinals cameo and an Ozzie Smith-like muse, has sublime descriptions of game action that soar above a few clunky scenes.

6. “Stan Musial: An American Life” by George Vecsey

More an elegant, personal letter to an idol than biography, the New York Times columnist sought to elevate Musial like the rhapsodies about New York giants and unearthed what made The Man.

7. “Rickey: The Life and Legend of An American Original” by Howard Bryant

My All-Star break read: Is it possible to be the all-time leader in runs scored — the measure by which all games are decided — and still be underrated? That’s the singular sensation Rickey Henderson.