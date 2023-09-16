Here are the bestsellers from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended Sept. 9.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Holly” • Stephen King
2. “Fourth Wing” • Rebecca Yarros
3. “Payback in Death” • J.D. Robb
4. “Look Out for the Little Guy!” (movie tie-in) • Scott Lang
5. “Tom Lake” • Ann Patchett
6. “The River We Remember” • William Kent Krueger
7. “Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade” • Don Bentley
8. “The Longmire Defense” • Craig Johnson
9. “Clive Cussler: Condor’s Fury” • Graham Brown
10. “Demon Copperhead” • Barbara Kingsolver
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Josiah Manifesto” • Jonathan Cahn
2. “Why We Love Baseball” • Joe Posnanski
3. “Smithsonian America” • Keidrick Roy
4. “Elden Ring” • Udon
5. “Outlive” • Peter Attia
6. “Let’s Eat” • Dan Pelosi
7. “The Creative Act” • Rick Rubin
8. “Necessary Trouble” • Drew Gilpin Faust
9. “Hard Is Not the Same Thing as Bad” • Abbie Halberstadt
10. “The Last Politician” • Franklin Foer
MASS MARKET
1. “The Boys From Biloxi” • John Grisham
2. “The Whittiers” • Danielle Steel
3. “The Noise” • Patterson/Barker
4. “The Girl Who Survived” • Lisa Jackson
5. “Total Control” • David Baldacci
6. “A Month of Doomsdays” • Johnstone/Johnstone
7. “Eyes of Eagles” • Johnstone/Johnstone
8. “Weather the Storm” • Nora Roberts
9. “Liar!” • Fern Michaels
10. “The Wish” • Nicholas Sparks
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. “Things We Left Behind” • Lucy Score
2. “Assistant to the Villain” • Hannah Nicole Maehrer
3. “Too Late: Definitive Edition” • Colleen Hoover
4. “Icebreaker” • Hannah Grace
5. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 35” • Kohei Horikoshi
6. “The Shadow Work Journal” • Keila Shaheen
7. “It Starts With Us” • Colleen Hoover
8. “The Coworker” • Freida McFadden
9. “The Long Game” • Elena Armas
10. “Twisted Love” • Ana Huang
Here are the bestsellers at area independent stores for the week that ended Sept. 10. Stores reporting: the Book House, Left Bank Books, Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books.
ADULTS
1. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” • James McBride
2. “The Raging Storm” • Ann Cleeves
3. “Holly” • Stephen King
4. “Why We Love Baseball” • Joe Posnanski
5. “The Creative Act” • Rick Rubin
6. “The Frugal Wizard’s Handbook for Surviving Medieval England” • Brandon Sanderson
7. “Safe and Sound” • Mercury Stardust
8. “Crook Manifesto” • Colson Whitehead
9. “Let’s Eat” • Dan Pelosi
10. “Dangerous Rhythms” • T.J. English
CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULTS
1. “Hooky Volume 3” • Miriam Bonastre Tur
2. “The Spirit Bares Its Teeth” • Andrew Joseph White
3. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” • Holly Jackson
4. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” • Loggia/Chavarri
5. “I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me” • Jamison Shea
6. “Fodo Dodo Goes Fishing” • Edouard Manceau
7. “Karen’s Haircut” • Martin/Farina
8. “Bruce and the Legend of Soggy Hollow” • Ryan T. Higgins
9. “Foxglove” • Adalyn Grace
10. “We Are Afro Unicorns” • Showers/Conley