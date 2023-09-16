Here are the bestsellers from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended Sept. 9.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Holly” • Stephen King

2. “Fourth Wing” • Rebecca Yarros

3. “Payback in Death” • J.D. Robb

4. “Look Out for the Little Guy!” (movie tie-in) • Scott Lang

5. “Tom Lake” • Ann Patchett

6. “The River We Remember” • William Kent Krueger

7. “Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade” • Don Bentley

8. “The Longmire Defense” • Craig Johnson

9. “Clive Cussler: Condor’s Fury” • Graham Brown

10. “Demon Copperhead” • Barbara Kingsolver

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Josiah Manifesto” • Jonathan Cahn

2. “Why We Love Baseball” • Joe Posnanski

3. “Smithsonian America” • Keidrick Roy

4. “Elden Ring” • Udon

5. “Outlive” • Peter Attia

6. “Let’s Eat” • Dan Pelosi

7. “The Creative Act” • Rick Rubin

8. “Necessary Trouble” • Drew Gilpin Faust

9. “Hard Is Not the Same Thing as Bad” • Abbie Halberstadt

10. “The Last Politician” • Franklin Foer

MASS MARKET

1. “The Boys From Biloxi” • John Grisham

2. “The Whittiers” • Danielle Steel

3. “The Noise” • Patterson/Barker

4. “The Girl Who Survived” • Lisa Jackson

5. “Total Control” • David Baldacci

6. “A Month of Doomsdays” • Johnstone/Johnstone

7. “Eyes of Eagles” • Johnstone/Johnstone

8. “Weather the Storm” • Nora Roberts

9. “Liar!” • Fern Michaels

10. “The Wish” • Nicholas Sparks

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. “Things We Left Behind” • Lucy Score

2. “Assistant to the Villain” • Hannah Nicole Maehrer

3. “Too Late: Definitive Edition” • Colleen Hoover

4. “Icebreaker” • Hannah Grace

5. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 35” • Kohei Horikoshi

6. “The Shadow Work Journal” • Keila Shaheen

7. “It Starts With Us” • Colleen Hoover

8. “The Coworker” • Freida McFadden

9. “The Long Game” • Elena Armas

10. “Twisted Love” • Ana Huang

Here are the bestsellers at area independent stores for the week that ended Sept. 10. Stores reporting: the Book House, Left Bank Books, Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books.

ADULTS

1. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” • James McBride

2. “The Raging Storm” • Ann Cleeves

3. “Holly” • Stephen King

4. “Why We Love Baseball” • Joe Posnanski

5. “The Creative Act” • Rick Rubin

6. “The Frugal Wizard’s Handbook for Surviving Medieval England” • Brandon Sanderson

7. “Safe and Sound” • Mercury Stardust

8. “Crook Manifesto” • Colson Whitehead

9. “Let’s Eat” • Dan Pelosi

10. “Dangerous Rhythms” • T.J. English

CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULTS

1. “Hooky Volume 3” • Miriam Bonastre Tur

2. “The Spirit Bares Its Teeth” • Andrew Joseph White

3. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” • Holly Jackson

4. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” • Loggia/Chavarri

5. “I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me” • Jamison Shea

6. “Fodo Dodo Goes Fishing” • Edouard Manceau

7. “Karen’s Haircut” • Martin/Farina

8. “Bruce and the Legend of Soggy Hollow” • Ryan T. Higgins

9. “Foxglove” • Adalyn Grace

10. “We Are Afro Unicorns” • Showers/Conley