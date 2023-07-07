When a Cardinals scout called to let him know the team had drafted him 98th overall, Joe Kelly was already a few hours into his 21st birthday party, two rounds past when he expected to be drafted, and several beers and shots into that mix of festivities and frustrations.

He was, he describes in a new book, “impatient,” “me-first” and not exactly gracious on the phone.

One of the words he uses for his attitude is suitable for print there, not here.

In “A Damn Near Perfect Game,” Kelly’s unvarnished retelling of what should have been a celebratory night, the night he realized a dream of playing pro baseball, is just one of many stark details used to set a tone for the call-to-action Kelly wanted to write. If he was going to speak honestly and directly about the game, he had to be honest and direct about his story, too.

“I wanted to be vulnerable so you can trust me along this path, during this story I wanted to tell,” Kelly said this past week as he commuted to work in the Chicago White Sox bullpen, a few days before the Cardinals arrived for a weekend series. His book, which came out earlier this year, is an interesting option for fans during the upcoming All-Star break (and see seven more title suggestions here).

“Being a nobody, a non-position player, a non-All Star, if I’m going to talk about the game because I feel strongly about my opinion, I have to be authentic. I have to be the guy who is authentic and throws 100 mph, not the guy who throws 100 mph and is out there trying to sound authentic. If me being honest helps them believe what I want to say about baseball, how much I care about it, that’s a good reason.”

The Cardinals drafted Kelly in 2009, the same draft that produced Mike Trout and Nolan Arenado. The right-hander out of California wowed the Cardinals with his quick twitch athleticism and fastball — and he rose swiftly. Kelly debuted in 2012, won 10 games for the NL championship team in 2013, and was traded in 2014. In the book he suggests it was because of his big personality. (Partially: The Cardinals wanted to change the temperature in the clubhouse and, with no Chris Carpenters around, they used Kelly and Allen Craig to acquire pitcher John Lackey from Boston.)

Kelly blossomed as a reliever in Boston as part of a World Series championship, struck gold as a free-agent and won a second ring with his hometown Dodgers. He signed in Chicago after 2021.

The vibrant, opinionated, and mischievous relief pitcher recounts some of his signature moments with fresh insight — such as his National Anthem standoff with Dodger Scott Van Slyke ahead of Game 6 of the 2013 National League Championship Series. Their unwillingness to leave the foul line until one flinched delayed the start of an elimination game, but what Kelly adds is who was cheering his stance. Manager Mike Matheny shouted: “You stay out there until you win.”

In “A Damn Near Perfect Game,” co-written with Boston baseball writer Rob Bradford, Kelly discusses lessons learned from moments like the draft night, his relationship with an alcoholic father, drug use by a brother, and what prompted the famous pouty face he shot the Houston Astros, and why he’d do it again. He even includes the complete letter he received from Major League Baseball explaining his suspension for the pout.

And then how he spent his suspension watching from the seats, with fans.

“Put down your phone. Pause those video games. Stop looking at your smartwatch. Baseball is waiting for you,” Kelly begins the book. “Consider these words to be freezing cold water splashed on your face. … This is a straight ball right down the middle. Baseball is a gift; now it’s time to unwrap it.”

He later describes the game as “chess, ballet, a classroom, and cannon blast.”

His book in definitely more the latter.

“What really put me over the edge was the lockout,” Kelly said this past week, referencing the 99-day work stoppage last year imposed by owners while negotiating a new working contract with the players’ union. “It was important for me to bash and love. This is not all sunshine and glory and only the good stuff. There is time to love baseball and time to hit with a jab.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred agreed to an interview with Kelly, and one chapter is dedicated to the conversation they had with Kelly tucked away at the White Sox ballpark and recording it all on an iPad.

Their exchanges are frank on modernizing the game, getting it in the hands of more kids, and especially as they discuss how analytics became the tail that wags the dog. Manfred agrees when Kelly suggests the “game of baseball” has been replaced with “a game called run prevention. We’re not playing to win, we’re playing to limit runs.”

At one point, Kelly laments a lack of workhorse ace pitchers like Chris Carpenter in the current game.

“It doesn’t happen,” Manfred agrees.

Kelly’s book, published earlier this year, plucks anecdotes from his 12 years in the majors and serves each fan base, looking back on his time with the Cardinals as a father and a seasoned vet, not a swaggering newcomer. He writes odes to teammates such as Adam Wainwright, Jake Westbrook, and Carpenter. Kelly describes how “a fastball is a fastball, but a fastball called by (Yadier) Molina with a subtle pump of the catcher’s mitt and sternness in putting down that one finger was everything.”

Not a chronological recap of his career, Kelly sprinkles in little details like how PitchCom allowed him to ditch his glasses because he did not need to see the catcher call pitches.” Or, how veterans get two lockers to “spread out their possessions and perfumes.” Plus it took a reliever to best describe the bullpen habitat.

“What’s that? We just gave up a home run?” Kelly writes. “Put a pin in that conversation about Taco Bell vs. Del Taco. See you later: I have to get major league hitters out.”

There’s a spot in the book where Kelly discusses the “voices in my head,” and throughout the book it’s his voice that gets in your head. You hear it in the words, the rapid-fire cadence. That’s Kelly. The conversational rhythm of Kelly’s book was part of the process. Kelly recorded his thoughts, often using his phone’s talk-to-text, and then Bradford and he turned the monologues and musings into chapters. Kelly described it as “a book in podcast form.”

The book even has guests. Kelly and Bradford close with testimonials on the power of baseball from friends and peers such as Wainwright, Jon Hamm, Andy Cohen and Paul Goldschmidt. The latter, the National League’s reigning MVP, explains how baseball teaches dealing with failure “a couple of times a day.”

“Damn Near” is a rollicking, blunt, heart-on-the-sleeve, stream-of-conscience love letter to baseball that, when it brings the heat, delivers at its best — just like a late inning appearance by Joe Kelly.

“You don’t realize how deeply you love something until you try to write about it and think about it,” Kelly said. “Try writing a poem about your wife or your kid or someone you care about, and how far will you get before you have to walk over for a hug? That’s how I felt. I love baseball. I knew that, but I learned how much — and I wanted to find the words to share that.”