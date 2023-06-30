Rich people with first-world problems, a band’s wild ride to fame in the 1970s, and a young opportunist who takes one ill-advised action after another provided captivating entertainment in three novels perfect for summer. In another novel I read for a book club in June, issues close to the author’s heart were evident in a chilling portrayal of the United States.

‘Pineapple Street’

By Jenny Jackson

What I thought • This buzzy book caught my eye when it popped up on a New York Times list in the spring. I read it in April and recommended we read it for this book club.

Love them or loathe them, stories of the super wealthy can be fascinating — as evidenced by the popularity of HBO’s “Succession.” In her debut novel, Jackson introduces us to the pampered and privileged Stockton family, who own a real estate empire in New York.

Darley, the oldest daughter of Tilda and Chip, forgoes an inheritance so her husband doesn’t have to sign a prenup. Georgiana, the youngest, is coddled, spoiled and, though she works at a nonprofit, out of touch with reality. Sasha, married to Cord, is the outsider who didn’t come from wealth and feels unwelcome. Sasha and her husband live in the Stockton family home on Pineapple Street rent-free, but it requires living in an overstuffed house where Sasha feels powerless to change anything without her mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law weighing in and pushing back.

It’s not a fast-paced book, but it didn’t take me long to become immersed, and I finished it quickly.

At book club • Most members enjoyed this beachy read. The dialogue was well written, and the characters and plot were interesting enough to make it a quick read.

One member thought the growth of the characters, especially Georgiana, was nice without resolving everything neatly. “I liked that the people were allowed to be good and bad, that they could work on their flaws, but didn’t finish as perfect people,” she said.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

By Taylor Jenkins Reid

What I thought • I have read most of Reid’s novels, and this hazy story of sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll still ranks as one of my favorites. I gave it five stars on Goodreads in 2020. After reading raves of the audiobook, which features a full cast, my plan was to listen to it this time, but I was 128th in line on Libby (the free library app), so I opted to re-read it instead.

Presented as a transcript of interviews with band members, Reid explores the rise and fall of a rock group — the Six — that shot to fame in the 1970s and then seemingly overnight broke up and never played together again.

The first time I read the book, I was so drawn in by the authentic way Reid structured the novel that I Googled whether this rock band actually existed.

At book club • Though the format of the book took a bit to get used to, most members enjoyed following the group from its inception, through the highs and lows of the band’s wild ride to stardom to the eventual breakup at the height of its fame.

All were impressed with Reid’s “all in” approach, going as far as writing song lyrics. At least one reader in our group was convinced that the band existed and asked her Alexa device to play music by Daisy Jones & the Six, and — thanks to the excellent Amazon series starring Riley Keough as Daisy — it did.

Our host decorated sugar cookies to look like albums, flowers and musical notes, and, in a nod to the 1970s, served a classic cheese ball.

‘Our Missing Hearts’

By Celeste Ng

What I thought • I had read “Little Fires Everywhere,” so I looked forward to Ng’s latest novel.

In Ng’s United States, Americans are living under the PACT — the Preserving American Culture and Traditions Act — which was enacted during a period labeled “The Crisis,” an economically challenging time allegedly caused by China.

Books aren’t burned but “pulped” — mashed up and recycled into toilet paper. Cultural and historically themed internet searches are blocked; people of Asian descent are targeted; and children of parents considered subversive are taken and placed into foster homes.

Bird is a 12-year-old Chinese American living a quiet life on a college campus with his bright but broken father. His father, formerly a linguist, shelves books at the library there. Bird’s mother has abandoned the family and is on the run after a poem she wrote, “All Our Missing Hearts,” was flagged as subversive.

Sometimes more hair-raising than a gory Stephen King novel because it seems alarmingly close to reality, Ng’s tale brings to light important topics.

After finishing “Our Missing Hearts,” I listened to “Everything I Never Told You,” Ng’s debut novel that I missed when it came out in 2014. In her quiet and lyrical writing, Ng tells a powerful and heartbreaking story about a mixed-race family living in 1970s small-town Ohio.

At book club • At a small gathering (only four members were able to attend), we discussed book bans, racial violence and government scapegoating. One member did not find the world Ng created dystopian because it was not far from our own reality. Everyone was moved by the bravery and sacrifice of Bird’s mother.

Bonus book

Alex doesn’t hesitate to steal, lie and manipulate anyone in her path. The unlikeable woman leaves emotional and physical destruction wherever she goes. But author Emma Cline pulled me in, compelling me to keep reading and actually root for Alex as she made one questionable decision after another — all in just six days. In “The Guest,” summer is ending on Long Island, and after Alex acts out at a dinner party, so is her relationship with an older, wealthy man. That man, Simon, swiftly buys Alex a train ticket back to New York and sends her on her way.

Alex has alienated most people she could have stayed with in New York and has been banned from many hotels and restaurants that are wise to her ways. She decides to wait it out nearby, hoping Simon will have cooled down by his Labor Day party, where she will show up and everything will be all right. As her past threatens to catch up with her, she spends six days finding people to con and places to stay. My only problem with this book is the ending, which readers are left to interpret. I would have preferred a bit more resolution or an epilogue.

Norma Klingsick is a former designer and editor at the Post-Dispatch. She can be reached at mythreebookclubs@gmail.com.