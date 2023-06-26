The third big donor for new St. Louis County Library bookmobiles is Emerson, which gave $200,000 to the library's foundation. The donation will help pay for a "state-of-the-art mobile unit" which will serve schoolchildren with removable seating, 5,000 items and an accessible lift, the library said.

Akberet Boykin-Farr, Vice President, HR Corporate Functions at Emerson said in a statement: “The Library and Emerson share a strong focus on childhood literacy. Emerson is thrilled to continue supporting the Library in their efforts to meet people where they are by bringing books and materials to local students on a bookmobile."

In a news release this month, the library director, Kristen Sorth, said of Emerson: “Their investment in literacy through physical spaces, such as the Emerson Teen Space at Natural Bridge and the Emerson Discovery Zone at Florissant Valley along with programmatic support, such as the Storytelling Festival, has made a real impact on our community. Sponsoring a new bookmobile will continue that legacy, and will help open up a world of discovery and enjoyment for students for years to come.”

The library predicts three new school bookmobiles will be ready later next year. Each will cost about $450,000. Great Southern Bank and the Cardinals have also made donations to sponsor a new bookmobile.

Currently, the library system has four school bookmobiles that visit more than 50 public and private schools throughout 11 school districts in St. Louis County. In 2022, school bookmobiles checked out 291,522 items to students and issued over 7,550 new library cards, the library said. Bookmobiles made 840 visits to schools and provided service to nearly 274,293 children.

The library release said: "In 2022 there was a constant increase in the amount of school districts and sites that requested bookmobile service as it is a reliable and engaging way to enhance literacy initiatives.