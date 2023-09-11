Stephen King didn’t intend to make Holly Gibney a star. Holly was meant to be a minor character in King’s “Mr. Mercedes,” but he fell too hard for the shy recluse to let her get away. “She just kind of stole the book and stole my heart,” King has said.

Readers, including this one, loved Holly too and have been thrilled to watch her burst out of her shell, evolving from bullied to brave, building a life that her controlling mother had convinced her was impossible.

In “Holly,” mother Charlotte is gone, dead of COVID-19 after refusing the vaccine. It’s July 2021, and the second wave of the virus is filling hospitals again. Charlotte’s funeral is via Zoom, and Holly’s private detective agency, Finders Keepers, is closed as partner Pete fights off his own case of COVID. (Like many authors working during the pandemic, King felt compelled to make COVID an ongoing backdrop for the story.)

Supposedly on leave, Holly still answers a call from a frantic mother whose daughter, Bonnie Dahl, has been missing three weeks. Bonnie worked in a library in a college town, and her bicycle was found abandoned with a note suggesting she had split.

Her mother and friends dispute that possibility, and so will readers. From the first pages, we know that elderly academics Rodney and Emily Harris have been abducting young people for nefarious reasons. Beginning in 2012, we see them scouting their victims and caging them in the basement, forcing them to eat raw liver. All too soon, we learn the horrific truth of what they’re doing.

Each abduction unfolds in chapters parallel to Holly’s solo search for Bonnie Dahl. Her sharp mind and obsessive-compulsive tendencies combine to make Holly an excellent investigator, and soon she’s on the trail of evidence to tie multiple disappearances together into a string of serial killings. With her, always, are the things she learned from her late mentor, Bill Hodges, hero of the “Mr. Mercedes” trilogy.

Also back for “Holly” are a grown-up Jerome Robinson, who investigates for Holly when he’s not busy completing (and selling) his first book. Even more pivotal to the story is Barbara Robinson, Jerome’s sister and Holly’s friend, a college student who comes too close to the malevolent Harrises. (Barbara’s relationship with elderly poet Olivia Kingsbury is a charming adjunct to the plot.)

Like the “Mr. Mercedes” books and “The Outsider,” in which Holly Gibney also played a role, “Holly” is a unique blend of detective fiction and gory horror. King takes his time introducing and detailing multiple characters, some tangential to the plot and many others simply asides.

That is to say, “Holly” is too long, maybe by a third. In his notes, King thanks his editor for suggesting cuts, but they could have gone much further. Some of the narrative is frankly repetitive, as with the many, many times we hear about Holly’s style of smoking a cigarette. (She’s trying to stop, really. “Just not today.”)

“Holly” has a thrilling finish, in which our heroine looks horror in the face. The outcome is most satisfying, even if it doesn’t quite come soon enough.

A personal development for Holly in the course of the book means that she could continue her detective work (and star in more tales) or not. I’d suspect, though, that we’ll see her again. As King declares in a cover blurb, “I could never let Holly Gibney go.”

Gail Pennington is a former longtime television critic for the Post-Dispatch.