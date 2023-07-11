David. L. Harrison of Springfield, who has published more than 100 books, is Missouri's new poet laureate, the Missouri Arts Council announced on Tuesday.

A writer primarily for children, Harrison, 86, has worked at his craft for six decades. He's also written at least 10 books for teachers, and said in a news release that as laureate he'll work with two audiences: “One is students, teachers, librarians, and parents. The other is poets who focus on adult readers. Some poetry reaches both audiences more often than you might think!”

Harrison’s work has been anthologized in more than 200 books, translated into 12 languages, and presented on television, radio, podcast, and video stream, the Missouri Arts Council says. A school in Springfield, David Harrison Elementary School, was named for him, and he served as poet laureate at Drury University from 1982-2022.

But his career was not as an academic: He's worked as a pharmacologist, editor at Hallmark Cards, and owner of Glenstone Block Co., which made concrete blocks and pavers. David Harrison Elementary School in Springfield is named for him and he served as Poet Laureate of Drury University from 1982 to 2022. He actually earned a master of science degree at Emory University. A long interest in small critters, shown in his book "Bugs: Poems About Creeping Things," will likely appeal to young listeners:

Ants

I don’t know

What they’re looking for.

I don’t know

What they’ll find.

I do know

I feel nervous

With ants

On my behind.

Harrison succeeds Maryfrances Wagner of Independence, who was appointed July 1, 2021.

The laureate position "enriches Missourians’ lives by fostering the art of poetry statewide through public appearances, readings, workshops, and digital and social media," the news release says. Harrison is adept at public appearances, having attened hundreds of literature festivals, conferences and schools.

The Missouri Arts Council administers the laureate program on behalf of the office of the governor, who appoints the laureate from recommendations by a committee, which reviews nominations. The program began in 2008 with the appointment of Walter Bargen. He was followed by David Clewell, William Trowbridge, Aliki Barnstone, Karen Craigo and Maryfrances Wagner.

For more about Harrison, go to davidlharrison.com.