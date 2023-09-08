Some of her fellow teens think writing poetry is old-fashioned, Shangri-La Hou says.

“My peers think it’s an archaic form of art, but it’s not at all.”

In fact it’s so not archaic that Shangri-La has won $5,000, an invitation to the White House and the chance to share her writing with other students in the St. Louis area.

The John Burroughs senior was chosen last month as one of only five National Student Poets who will spend a year as poetry ambassadors.

“I was pretty shocked about it,” the 17-year-old from Lake Saint Louis says.

The program looks for high school poets “whose work exhibits exceptional creativity, dedication to craft, and promise.” The Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers partner in the program, which urges applications from students who have already won gold or silver medals in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Shangri-La will head to Washington late this month and believes she may meet Jill Biden, the first lady. In the meantime, she’s brainstorming how to spread poetry among young people in a community service project.

“Poetry is an inspiring medium for art and emotion,” she says. “I think it’s important to spread awareness about it and to get more people writing.”

She says she mostly writes free-form poetry, often focusing on her own identity or the natural world. Although she’s always liked to write, she became more serious about poetry as a sophomore and now listens to the podcast “Poetry Unbound” to learn about other writers.Pursuing artistic endeavors is an outlet that helps Shangri-La figure out what her own viewpoint and feelings are. She acknowledges a “drive to learn” and curiosity about various subjects.

Among other interests are drawing, digital artwork and birdwatching — another pasttime she describes as sometimes seen as an “old person” thing.

Like poetry, birding is something more young people should be involved in, Shangri-La says. “People just don’t appreciate birds and wildlife enough.”

She also enjoys math and science, saying “I like watching math videos in my free time.” Over the summer, she had a research internship in microbiology at Washington University that was “really fun.”

Her family moved here from New Mexico a few years ago, and Shangri-La says she misses the mountains and desert. The daughter of immigrants (her father came to America from China and her mother from Hong Kong), she was born in Florida, where the family lived before New Mexico.

Her father, Feng Hou, moved the family here when he got a new job. He’s now chief information officer at St. Louis Community College. Her mother, Michelle (Yu) Peh, is a stay-at-home mom who runs the blockchain business Whitefish.com, and her sister, Meona, 14, also attends John Burroughs.

Feng Hou calls being named one of five National Student Poets “a great honor” for Shangri-La. “It’s a really interesting journey for her.”

Although Shangri-La hasn’t decided what she’ll study in college, she says medicine is one possibility. Her father notes she’s “practical” about college, leaving unsaid that most parents wouldn’t call poetry a lucrative career path.

But Shangri-La doesn’t want to totally give up creative writing, and she hopes to publish poems or short stories one day.

For the new poetry ambassador, the process of writing and rewriting poetry is a way to “unearth a lot of things I didn’t know before, both internally and externally.”

“Maybe getting my poetry out there will help people go through the same process.”

”Cardinal Direction”

By Shangri-La Hou

I’m no ornithologist. But when you’re wading through

shin-deep snow with no jacket, no manufactured layer differentiating

you from your wildness, you become the same as all of the other animals

in the last reaches of winter: waiting out that singular purpose of survival.

If some other Bible-bound man saw you running out, eyes widened upward,

he’d say you were looking for God in that infinite and thawing sky.

Could you prove him wrong? Your eyes dart from red to red on coniferous green,

the searching like a drawl the tongue holds against the hungry cave of its mouth,

or the patient pushing, every year, of bird song against silence.

