A long-running book club recently invited me to a meeting in University City, giving me insight into some of the "rules" that led them to last for 50 years and, in the process, develop lifelong friendships.

“We were a book club before book club was cool,” Teresa Wetzel says. “A lot of it started because we all had little kids, and we wanted to discuss books.”

The group first got together in the spring of 1974 with four or so members, including Wetzel. They all lived on Northmoor Drive and wanted a way to escape their homes and young children for a bit. Many of the current 16 members still live on Northmoor, where they gathered in June.

They read a lot of nonfiction because they wanted to discuss subjects outside of their immediate life and talk about “meaty topics," Wetzel says. Their first book was “Plain Speaking: An Oral Biography of Harry S. Truman” by Merle Miller.

They were serious about rules, Gloria Bauer says, in addition to the book topics. A rule they all laughed about was the “banana rule.” During one lively discussion, people kept interrupting one another, so they instituted the “banana.” Only the person holding the banana could speak, and when someone else wanted to speak, you threw or passed them the banana. The first night it was a real banana, but it evolved into a plastic banana (more sanitary). Eventually the banana disappeared. No one was sure what happened to it.

Bauer rates biographies as her favorite genre because she learns a lot about the person and history.

Another member, Joanne Rintoul, says her favorite books are ones that not only educate but also entertain her.

Julie King says she likes books with redemption. Some of her recent picks include Mitch Albom’s “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” and “The Phonebooth at the Edge of the World” by Laura Messina. King says she has a mathematical mind, and she especially enjoys the insight she gains from other members, who see things in a book that weren’t evident to her. “You always have all that extra” in interpreting the book, she said to Sue Geile at their most recent meeting, which Jean Monahan hosted.

Monahan chose a national book club favorite, “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. Monahan served baked potatoes, displayed with a page referencing them from the novel, along with other treats and beverages. The group takes turns hosting — alphabetically, by last name — skipping the months of July and August, because too many people are out of town. The host picks the book and leads the conversation.

As the members arrived, they chatted and discussed what was going on in their lives.

“We have marked life’s good and bad times — births, weddings, divorces and deaths,” Monahan says by email. “Mostly though, we’ve shared a lot of laughs and joys. We’re serious readers. The 16 or so of us that meet each month have read and researched the month’s book, and discussions are lively.”

Once they started the book discussion, it was all about the book — another rule. You can come if you hadn’t read the book, Wetzel says, but you aren't allowed to talk during the discussion.

I was delighted to join their discussion (I had read the book!), and I may just institute a few rules of my own at my three book clubs. They may even involve plastic fruit.

Norma Klingsick is a former designer and editor at the Post-Dispatch. She can be reached at mythreebookclubs@gmail.com.