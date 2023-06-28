The Webster Groves bookstore the Novel Neighbor is highlighted today in USA Today, which the store has been working with to bring back the newspaper's bestseller list.

The list was last printed in December, when Gannett Co., which owns USA Today, laid off the staff member who compiled the list, according to the Associated Press. The list, previously compiled by hand, is now automated.

Holland Saltsman, owner of the Novel Neighbor, said the store has been consulting with the newspaper for a few months along with Bookshop.org to bring back the list. The paper is also working with the American Booksellers Association.

"We are all very excited that it’s back, especially with an intention to spotlight independent bookstores," Saltsman said by email. "In addition, we (especially our Director of Social Media — Kassie King) are producing original content on a weekly basis. There will also be a Dear Abby type article based on our Mystery Boxes that are primarily coordinated by our Director of Event and Curated Collections, Stephanie Skees."

Today, USA Today leads off a new feature about independent bookstores with a Q&A about the Novel Neighbor, which describes itself: "We always say that The Novel Neighbor is more than a bookstore. Our women-owned-and-operated store is a beacon for community and hosts nine book clubs, including a Romance Book Club, grown-up book fairs, large scale author events, cocktail classes, stitch-club meetings and more. We love to joke that it's difficult to make adult friendships anywhere but here!"

The publishing industry has long valued the USA Today rankings as a comprehensive, data-focused way of measuring the consumer market, according to the AP, which reported: "The list, which began in 1993 and includes the top 150 books, is 'based exclusively on sales analysis from U.S. booksellers including bookstore chains, independent bookstores, mass merchandisers and online retailers.' Unlike The New York Times and other lists, USA Today does not have separate categories for hardcovers, paperbacks, audio books and e-books, instead combining them all, no matter the genre or release date."

The Post-Dispatch publishes a bestseller list from Publishers Weekly magazine.