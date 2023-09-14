St. Charles library patrons without internet access can now check out one of 700 plug-in Wi-Fi gateways or one of 300 portable hot spots.

The new 5G devices are funded by a $682,000 Emergency Connectivity Fund grant and provided through a partnership with T-Mobile.

The Wi-Fi gateways plug into a electrical outlet and can connect up to 30 devices, the library said in a news release Thursday. The hot spots are portable. The library previously had hot spots, but this is the first time it has carried the Wi-Fi gateways.

Checkouts begin Sept. 14 and will be due June 30. The checkouts are free. Residents, who must be 18 or older, need to bring a current library card in good standing or a photo ID with proof of address.

“As each year passes we’re less and less connected to the world around us without internet connectivity. As informational and educational resources switch to a digital realm people can be left behind without access,” said Jason Kuhl, St. Charles City-County Library District CEO. “We’re happy to have secured this grant to equal the playing field for all of our residents.”

Other libraries that lend internet devices include the St. Louis Public Library and the St. Louis County Library.