ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis said Monday it has hit the pause button on changes at seven parishes while they pursue appeals with the Vatican.

The day before the sweeping All Things New reorganization plan was set to take effect, the archdiocese announced Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski has suspended decrees for these parishes:

• St. Angela Merici in Florissant.

• St. Catherine of Alexandria in Coffman.

• St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Luebbering.

• St. Martin of Tours in Lemay.

• St. Matthew the Apostle in St. Louis.

• St. Richard in Creve Coeur.

• St. Roch in St. Louis.

The decision, which postpones the merger or suppression of those parishes, does not affect the reassignment of priests, which will proceed as planned, the archdiocese said.

But incoming pastors for the parishes that are appealing have been directed “to do nothing which would prejudice the rights of the parish goods.”

The archdiocese, which covers St. Louis and 10 surrounding Missouri counties, currently has 178 parishes.

As a result of the 83 decrees Rozanski issued in May, the number was to be cut to 135 as of Tuesday.

A decision on the appeals is expected to take several months, the archdiocese said.