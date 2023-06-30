Guadalupe Alexa Marcial knew she would be the wrong age for the moment — a 16-year-old celebrating her quinceañera — a coming-of-age milestone for 15 year-old Latinas.

But she still wanted her once-in-a-lifetime party.

She was in seventh grade in St. Charles when the pandemic hit in 2020. That’s when she had started the yearlong planning for her Quince Años. But her school shut down after spring break, and Guadalupe stayed out the entire next year, too.

As the months at home dragged on, she asked her mom if she could still do it despite being a year older.

“It’s always been my dream to have a quinceañera,” she said. Her mom agreed. Many girls whose Quince Años fell during the pandemic had to delay the celebration for a year.

Guadalupe spent two years planning. They reserved a church for the Mass, booked a community center in St. Ann, hired a makeup artist and hair stylist, rented a party bus, arranged the catering, booked a photo booth and secured the deejay, photographer and videographer. She traveled to Chicago to find the perfect dress, while the rest of her court got outfitted in St. Louis.

But there was still so much more to do.

A few weeks before the big day in June, she and her court, composed of five chambelanes or escorts, stopped by St. Louis’ first and so far, only dedicated quinceañera boutique, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom. The young men were trying on their tuxedos to see if they needed any final alterations.

As the population of Hispanic residents has risen in the metro area and earlier transplants have gotten older, there’s been a boom in the services available to families planning this major life event. The parties have also become more elaborate and expensive, often rivaling and sometimes exceeding the cost of many weddings.

A one-stop shop

Rafael Martir, co-owner of the shop, has a measuring tape draped around his neck. Dozens of people from two separate families fill the small two-room boutique tucked in a strip mall on Lackland Road.

A sign on the door says, “We speak Spanish.” But they do more than speak the language inside. They create a connection to their culture.

Martir switches to English when he asks a young customer a question. He’s the only employee at the moment, and also keeping an eye on his 4-year-old son racing around the shop. He and his wife opened the store five years ago and moved into a larger space in 2019. They noticed growing demand in the community, with families having to travel to larger cities like Chicago, Houston or LA, to get the dresses for the event. A dress can range from $500 to more than $2,000.

A cramped side room is lined with racks filled with ornate, vibrant gowns of tulle and embroidery. The dressing room has different sized hoops to adjust the custom dresses to the appropriate volume the customer desires.

“Some quinces are becoming way bigger than a wedding,” he said. Their store aims to be a one-stop shop. In addition to the range of formal attire, it also offers his deejay services, his wife’s photography services, limo rentals, videography and other extras. He created a pamphlet in Spanish that includes listings of locals who provide décor services, catering, hair and makeup.

Some families hire professional choreographers for the dances that will be performed at the party. Martir says he knows a local family who is flying in a famous live band that has performed with Bad Bunny for their daughter’s celebration.

The day of the party

Guadalupe’s big day finally arrived. They started with a mass in Spanish and English at St. Charles Borromeo. She wore an emerald green gown. Shortly after noon, she and about 20 of her friends boarded their party bus and headed to Main Street.

They took pictures along the historic street then headed to Starbucks.

“A lot of people were staring,” she said. Several complimented her dress and asked if there was a wedding. Lastly, they got snacks from Chick-fil-A before taking off for the party venue in St. Ann.

Around 4:30 p.m., she made a grand entrance with the mariachis who serenaded her with the traditional birthday song. They played while 300 guests dined on chicken with mole verde, rice and beans.

Around 7 p.m., a series of traditional dances and ceremonies began.

A shadow of a toddler appeared against a curtain backdrop. Next, a 7-year-old girl took her place. She was replaced by an 11-year-old and finally a 13-year old.

The presentation told the story of a little girl growing up. The quince is the transition from girlhood to womanhood.

Her father could not attend the event because he lives out of town, so she started with a mother-daughter waltz. The emotions of the day were getting to her, and she missed her father.

Before her entrance with her chambelanes, she started to cry. Her mother’s friend pulled her into the kitchen.

“Everything is going to be OK,” she said. “He’s going to call you tomorrow. You should enjoy your day.”

She dried her tears and fixed her makeup.

Guadalupe joined her escorts for their dance. Traditional rituals followed — her godmother placing a crown on her head and her grandmother changing her tennis shoes to glittery gold heels. She performed a dance with two younger girls, symbolic of them assembling their last toy. The girls then presented her with her last doll.

A modern twist on the quinceañera involves performing a surprise dance as the final number. Guadalupe changed into black boot cut jeans and a green shirt, and her chambelanes ditched their tuxes for jeans, boots and somberos. They did a mix of different Latin dances to the delight of the audience.

Skyrocketing expenses

Martir said that as parties become more lavish, they are also becoming much more expensive. The cost can run anywhere from $15,000 to well in excess of $30,000.

Some families share the expense of the party with several padrinos and madrinas, or godparents, each of whom sponsor a different element of the event. A close relative might pay for the catering or the cake. Another close friend might pay for the limo or photography.

“They feel it’s an honor,” Martir said. A party might only have a few very close friends or relatives as sponsors, but he’s seen some with up to 20.

“That’s why the parties started becoming so big and they can afford all of that,” he said.

The godparents have a reserved seat at the party and are recognized by the hosts for their contributions.

“Basically, the whole community helps each other,” he said. In a similar vein, some of the parties are open invitation and friends of those who are invited also attend.

For Guadalupe, the day turned out to be as memorable as she had always imagined.

She stored her emerald green ball gown in a box.

She knows she will never wear it again.

It carries the memories of a cherished belated birthday.