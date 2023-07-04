So, as I was saying …

One year ago, this newspaper launched what I will concede was a fascinating experiment: What if we took a food writer and turned him into a business writer?

The results were intriguing and unexpected, and they boil down to this: A square peg can be forced into a round hole if you pound on it hard enough with a mallet.

I have been a features writer almost my entire life, since I began writing human-interest stories in seventh grade for my school newspaper. The prospect of writing about business had never even occurred to me.

But I leaped at the new job with what I hope was total devotion, like someone who converts to a different religion. I approached the retail beat the best way I knew how.

Frankly, people who are interested in business probably thought my approach was a little weird. I wrote about the oldest taxidermy shop in Missouri. I wrote about a wine thief who returned some — but not all — of the wine he stole, along with a letter of apology. I wrote about the discomfort I feel going into the cult-like sanctum of an Apple store.

I wrote about Sham, the all-but-forgotten racehorse, on the 50th anniversary of his greatest race. I tried as hard as I could to draw some sort of business-related lesson from it, but really it was just a column about a horse.

As one friend and colleague said, my business stories were like a gateway drug into the business section for people who don’t already read it.

I tried my hardest as a business writer, but my heart wasn’t in it. My heart was in Features, a-chasing the deer.

(Here’s the difference between business writing and features writing: In the business department, they look at you oddly when you insert a random literary reference into a column for no good reason.)

When a position opened up again in the Features department, I jumped at it. And so, 12 months after I packed up my pens, my notebooks, my bobbleheads and my rubber duck wearing a hard hat and carrying a brick and a trowel — I have no idea of why I have it — and trudged over to the Business section, I have packed it all up again and trudged back to Features.

To be honest, it isn’t much of a trudge. It’s only about 40 feet. I’m even back in my same old desk, which had sat lonely and neglected since I left.

I’ll be writing about food, but only once a week or every other week in this column. My other stories will be about St. Louis institutions (the zoo, the botanical garden, the history museum) and, frankly, whatever I think you readers may find interesting.

I know I’ll miss my old colleagues and editors in the Business section — but again, it’s only a lousy 40 feet. I’ll probably walk past them two or three times a day on my way to check if anyone has brought in any cake or doughnuts.

I’m back in my natural habitat. It’s good to be home.

Daniel Neman • 314-340-8133 @dnemanfood on Twitter dneman@post-dispatch.com