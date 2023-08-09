I’m addicted to these Barnana Dipped Banana Bites. The outer coating is like the candy-coating on a Raisinet, only the flavor is peanut butter. The inside though, is a banana. An upcycled banana to be exact. The packaging explains that the makers use “imperfect” bananas that may have gone to waste. The taste is perfection, a little bit of the good (the fruit) and the bad (the sweet peanut butter coating). They are low in fat and have a bit of protein and potassium.