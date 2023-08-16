Do you ever want a drink that feels like you are sitting at the beach but don’t want to go through all the hassle of making one? Then you may welcome a simple can of Cutwater Tiki Rum Mai Tai, made with two shots of rum (both white rum and barrel-aged) and the flavors of pineapple, coconut and citrus. Drink it right out of a can by the pool or on a float trip, or pour it in a glass with ice and garnish with pineapple and a little umbrella for that beachy feel.