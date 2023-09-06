Say what you will about Imo’s pizza, but the deluxe salad there a thing of beauty: lettuce with some cabbage and carrots topped with black olives, pepperoni, provel cheese and a creamy Italian dressing. It’s the dressing that makes it, and finding that dressing in the grocery store made my day. Mystery spices lend a flavor to the sweet, creamy dressing. Every time I toss a salad with this for dinner, my family raves about it.