My family loves Jones soda as a special treat. Green apple is our favorite, but we love checking out new ones, too. Jones is kind of notorious for its unique special-edition flavors, including Turkey Dinner, which we actually bought one time. Its newest is Green Hatch Chile and Lime. If you like the flavor of chiles, you will love it. The lime adds just the right amount of refreshing acidity to it. My family liked it on its own; I preferred it with tequila.